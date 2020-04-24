Victoria “Vicki” Helen Molter, 65, of Ashby died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Vicki was born May 17, 1954, to Valerius and H. Olive (Bergerud) Demmer in Fergus Falls. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Dalton. She grew up on a farm in rural Dalton. Vicki graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High School in 1972 and went on to attend Alexandria Tech School, where she completed a Business administration program. She then began working at the Holiday Inn and later at Lake Region Hospital, retiring from the business department after 26 years. Recently she worked in the bakery at Walmart.
On August 11, 1984, she married Jerry Molter at the Our Savior’s-Ten Mile Lake Church of Dalton. The couple made their home in Ashby.
She enjoyed sewing and classic cars and was a member of the Uninvited Car Club. She was also a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Battle Lake.
Preceding her in death were her parents and a brother, Bill.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Jerry of Ashby; her son, James “Jimmy” Molter of Fergus Falls; two grandchildren, Madison and Ava; three brothers, Donald (Judy) Demmer of Marietta, Georgia, Vincent Demmer of Cold Spring, and Paul (Tara) Demmer of Chaska, along with other family members and a host of friends.
There will be a private family service at Bethel Lutheran Church in Battle Lake, with Reverends Nancy Eldredge Hess and Todd Hylden.
Please refer back to the funeral home Tribute Wall for video of the private family service.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.