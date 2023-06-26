Violet A. Emery, 96, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at PioneerCare Center in Fergus Falls.
Violet Ann Peasley was born March 28, 1927 to William and Nettie (Helgeson) Peasley in rural Erhard, where she also attended school.
On October 31, 1944 she married Lloyd Emery in Olathe, Kansas. They later moved back to rural Erhard and raised their family.
She was a member of Tonseth Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, crocheting, sewing, playing cards, snowmobiling, spending time with all of her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Lloyd; parents, William and Nettie; son, Bill; brothers, Clarence Peasley, Charlie (Eileen) Peasley, and Murrel Peasley; sisters, Betty (John) Bolstad and Adeline (Harvey) Mostue, and son-in-law, Allen Svare.
Violet is survived by her daughter, Judy Svare of Fergus Falls; sons, Steve (Deb) Emery of Fergus Falls, Rick Emery of Erhard, and Archie (Tamie) Emery of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Marty (Maria) Svare, Dawn (Barry) Schleske, Tammy (Gene) Smith, John (Erika) Emery, Karla (Darin) Blume, Kelli Anderson, Sarah (Travis) Gladue, Jody (Bob) Borchers, Michelle Emery, Jenny Smith, April Emery, and Andrew Emery; 25 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Carrol Peasley of Erhard and Darrel (Linda) Peasley of Oregon, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Tonseth Lutheran Church, rural Erhard.
Clergy: Reverend Bonnie Del Greco.
Interment: Tonseth Cemetery, Erhard, MN.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
