Violet Stephenson

Violet Joyce Stephenson, 79, of rural Pelican Rapids, died Monday, May 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family, under the care of Knute Nelson Hospice. Violet was born in Fergus Falls, MN on April 24, 1944 to Fredrick and Viola (Peterson) Rud. She was raised on the family farm on Lake Lida, attended country school district 189 in what is now Maplewood State Park and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1962.

