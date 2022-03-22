Virginia Field

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Virginia Field

1933-2022

Virginia LuAnn (Haarstad) Field, 88 of Barnesville, MN and formerly of

Stephen, MN passed away on March 16, 2022 at Eventide Nursing Home in Fargo, ND where she had resided since March 10, 2022. Virginia’s family was at her side when she passed.

Virginia was born on September 22, 1933 to Plinny Sr. and Edna (Larson)

Haarstad in Fergus Falls, MN. Virginia was baptized at Ten Mile Lake

Church in rural Dalton, MN. After the death of her parents in 1939 at

age five, she made her home with Iver and Olga Harstad and sons Orville

and Orris of Newfolden, MN. Virginia attended schools in Fergus Falls,

MN and Newfolden, MN, graduating from Newfolden High School in 1951.

She was confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Newfolden.

On October 20, 1951, Virginia was married to Leonard Field at Bethlehem

Lutheran Church, and they made Stephen their home. Virginia is survived

by three children Brad (Marla) Field of Barnesville, MN; Jolette

(Craig) Mindeman of Fargo, ND; and Jay (Jody) Field of West Fargo, ND.

Virginia is also survived by grandchildren Jill (Jim) Iverson, Brian

(Michelle) Field, Joshua (Abigail) Mindeman, Noah Mindeman, Matthew

Mindeman, Tera (Aaron) Kinslow, Brittanie (Jeff) Mostad; and great-

grandchildren Makena, Ivy, Iyla, and Thatcher Iverson; Erica, Grady,

Drew, and Leah Field; Andrew and Zachary Mindeman; Riggs Kinslow; and

Maxum, Merek, and Maverick Mostad. Also left to mourn her passing are

sisters Claudette (Winton) Forsberg, Claudia (Dennis) Cirks, and many

nieces and nephews.

For thirty-one years Virginia was employed as a paraprofessional at

Stephen Elementary School and later as a substitute paraprofessional.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Stephen and held the

offices of Elder, Financial Secretary, Deacon, and she was an Honorary

Member of Presbyterian Women’s Friendship Circle. Virginia was also a

member of the General Federation of Women’s Club of Stephen, Stephen

Cemetery Board, Living at Home Block Nurse Program Board Member, Big

Sister-Little Brother Program, voted Stephen’s Outstanding Senior

Citizen; and a long-time organizer of Stephen blood drives.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Field; parents

Plinny Sr. and Edna Haarstad; brothers Jorris (Alice) Haarstad and

Plinny Haarstad Jr.; and foster family Iver and Olga Harstad, Orville

(Lenora) Harstad, and Orris (Irene) Harstad.

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

in First Lutheran Church, Stephen. Interment will be held in the Stephen

City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday evening

from 5 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 and for one hour prior

to the service on Tuesday. Marilyn Grandstrand, presiding; Special music

will be provided by grandson Matthew Mindeman; Leslie Widner and Ann

Woinarowicz, duets. Pallbearers will be Virginia’s grandsons Joshua

Mindeman, Noah Mindeman, Matthew Mindeman, Brian Field and

grandsons-in-laws Jeff Mostad, James Iverson, and Aaron Kinslow.

Honorary Pallbearers will be all of Virginia’s great-grandchildren.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?