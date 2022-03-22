Virginia Field
1933-2022
Virginia LuAnn (Haarstad) Field, 88 of Barnesville, MN and formerly of
Stephen, MN passed away on March 16, 2022 at Eventide Nursing Home in Fargo, ND where she had resided since March 10, 2022. Virginia’s family was at her side when she passed.
Virginia was born on September 22, 1933 to Plinny Sr. and Edna (Larson)
Haarstad in Fergus Falls, MN. Virginia was baptized at Ten Mile Lake
Church in rural Dalton, MN. After the death of her parents in 1939 at
age five, she made her home with Iver and Olga Harstad and sons Orville
and Orris of Newfolden, MN. Virginia attended schools in Fergus Falls,
MN and Newfolden, MN, graduating from Newfolden High School in 1951.
She was confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Newfolden.
On October 20, 1951, Virginia was married to Leonard Field at Bethlehem
Lutheran Church, and they made Stephen their home. Virginia is survived
by three children Brad (Marla) Field of Barnesville, MN; Jolette
(Craig) Mindeman of Fargo, ND; and Jay (Jody) Field of West Fargo, ND.
Virginia is also survived by grandchildren Jill (Jim) Iverson, Brian
(Michelle) Field, Joshua (Abigail) Mindeman, Noah Mindeman, Matthew
Mindeman, Tera (Aaron) Kinslow, Brittanie (Jeff) Mostad; and great-
grandchildren Makena, Ivy, Iyla, and Thatcher Iverson; Erica, Grady,
Drew, and Leah Field; Andrew and Zachary Mindeman; Riggs Kinslow; and
Maxum, Merek, and Maverick Mostad. Also left to mourn her passing are
sisters Claudette (Winton) Forsberg, Claudia (Dennis) Cirks, and many
nieces and nephews.
For thirty-one years Virginia was employed as a paraprofessional at
Stephen Elementary School and later as a substitute paraprofessional.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Stephen and held the
offices of Elder, Financial Secretary, Deacon, and she was an Honorary
Member of Presbyterian Women’s Friendship Circle. Virginia was also a
member of the General Federation of Women’s Club of Stephen, Stephen
Cemetery Board, Living at Home Block Nurse Program Board Member, Big
Sister-Little Brother Program, voted Stephen’s Outstanding Senior
Citizen; and a long-time organizer of Stephen blood drives.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Field; parents
Plinny Sr. and Edna Haarstad; brothers Jorris (Alice) Haarstad and
Plinny Haarstad Jr.; and foster family Iver and Olga Harstad, Orville
(Lenora) Harstad, and Orris (Irene) Harstad.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
in First Lutheran Church, Stephen. Interment will be held in the Stephen
City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday evening
from 5 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 and for one hour prior
to the service on Tuesday. Marilyn Grandstrand, presiding; Special music
will be provided by grandson Matthew Mindeman; Leslie Widner and Ann
Woinarowicz, duets. Pallbearers will be Virginia’s grandsons Joshua
Mindeman, Noah Mindeman, Matthew Mindeman, Brian Field and
grandsons-in-laws Jeff Mostad, James Iverson, and Aaron Kinslow.
Honorary Pallbearers will be all of Virginia’s great-grandchildren.