Virginia “Ginny” E. Hunter, 74, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, March 12, 2023 at CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud.
Virginia E. Boese was born February 26, 1949 to Carl A. and Myrtle (Kroll) Boese in Fergus Falls. She attended Rugg’s Country School until sixth grade and then Pelican Rapids High School, graduating in 1967.
On July 22, 2004, Ginny married Neil Hunter in Sisseton, SD.
She was employed at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home as a CNA for 21 years and also Lake Region Hospital from 2000 to 2016.
Gardening, doing craft projects, bird watching, and baking were some of her favorite past times.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Neil; parents; grandparents; two brothers, Wallace and Clifford Boese; brothers-in-law, Richard and Ray Hunter; sisters-in-law, Barb Hanson and Barb Hunter; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Ginny is survived by her children, Tim D. Johnson of Fergus Falls and Michelle (Steve) Seggermann of Fergus Falls; step-children, Jeff (Shannon) Hunter of Erhard, Dean (Tina) Hunter of Park Rapids, Travis (Dana) Hunter of Menahga, and Bryan Hunter of Oklahoma; one grandson, Jon; numerous step-grandchildren; sister, Lucille (Ron) Stadum; niece, Robin Milbeck and her son, Bill (Lindsay) Milbeck and their children, Hazen and London and her son, Richard Milbeck; niece, Lisa (Bob) Grant and their son, Robert Grant and daughter, Tessa Grant and her children, Isabella Hultin and Denver Gast; niece, Lynn Fultz and her daughter, Jericka Haugen and her children, Shania Haugen, Charm Mendoza, and Jacob Wayne Strickland, her sons, Ronald Cheeney and August Cheeney and his children, Kaysen and Maysen Flatland; nephew, Bill (Donna) Stadum and their children, Andrea (Alberto “AJ”) Diaz, Marcus Stadum, and Kane Stadum; aunt, LaVerne Hanson, and numerous cousins.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Brad Soenksen.
Interment: Silent Vale Cemetery, rural Maine, MN at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone