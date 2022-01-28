Ginny Stabnow, age 91, passed away peacefully January 23, 2022, in Fergus Falls.
Virginia Mae Hanson was born March 3, 1930, in Fergus Falls. Her parents were Knute and Hannah (Sandberg) Hanson. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1947, then went to Bethel College in St. Paul, and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. During that time, she met Ronald Stabnow. They married June 30, 1951, and a month later moved into their home on Holdt Street in Battle Lake. She lived there for 70 years until moving to Mill Street Residence in October 2021.
Ginny taught history, social studies and physical education in Battle Lake. She also worked for her father, Knute Hanson, and helped him run his business service, assisted him in his role as secretary of the Otter Tail County Fair Board and helped him clerk at Tysdal’s auction market. Later on, she worked during tax season at H&R Block and M&S in Fergus Falls.
Ginny was very active in community functions. The many groups she was a member of included Campfire Girls, American Legion Auxiliary, Eastern Star, League of Women Voters, Balmoral Golf Club (charter member), Progressive Club, Otter Tail County Historical Society, Prospect House, Battle Lake Centennial Committee, First Baptist Church (deaconess and treasurer), Sons of Norway, Otter Belles Barbershop, Red Hat Society and Widows on Wheels. She enjoyed baseball (Fergus Falls minor league and the Twins), bridge club, stamp collecting, reading, skiing (water, downhill, and cross-country), gardening, bicycling, camping, canoeing, square dancing, snowmobiling, class reunions and family gatherings. She was serving on the school board in Battle Lake when the 1963 addition was built. She distributed poppies on Memorial Day weekend for many years and served as an election judge. She volunteered with the Red Cross bloodmobile from 1952 to 2016 and also gave swimming lessons through the Red Cross.
She had a poster that said, “I used to think somebody should do something. Then I realized, I am somebody.” Ginny met that challenge. She made the world a better and more beautiful place — including beautifying Holdt Street for many years with a line of red geraniums in her front yard.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Knute and Hannah Hanson; her father- and mother-in-law, Julius and Mabell Stabnow; her husband, Ronald; and her son-in-law, Charles Fisher. She is survived by two sisters, Vynnette (Clinton) Perkins of Plymouth and Kathleen Costa (Eldon Eddy) of Northfield; three children, Jeff (Gay) Stabnow of Clitherall, Carrie Fisher of Battle Lake, and David (Bonnie) Stabnow of Nashville, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Kate Stabnow of St. Paul and Jessie Stabnow of Elizabeth, Colorado; one great-grandchild, Sadie Stabnow of St. Paul; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for a memorial service in the spring are pending with Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.