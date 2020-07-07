Virginia Karen Wood (Froslie), died at the age of 71, on June 15, 2020.
She was born in Fergus Falls on November 13, 1948. A lifelong learner of cooking and baking for friends and family, she also volunteered at food shelves. She gardened, read mysteries and completed puzzles with equal enthusiasm. She visited and lived in many places in the United States and overseas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clara Larson and Orville Froslie as well as her beloved husband, Larry Wood.
She is survived by her stepfather, Harold Larson, children, Brad Williams, Angie Williams and Nancy Wood. Also, her grandchildren, Sara, Zachary, Noah and Harper, who she absolutely adored.
Virginia was a kind and generous person to family and strangers. She is missed deeply.
A socially distanced and welcoming graveside service is planned for July 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Knollwood Cemetery in Fergus Falls.