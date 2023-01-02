Vivian J. Hilde

Vivian J. Hilde, 88, passed away December 31, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Hospital in Elbow Lake, MN. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 6, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church, Elbow Lake with Pastor Bill Aufdenkamp officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Burial at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in rural Elbow Lake.

