Vivian J. Hilde, 88, passed away December 31, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Hospital in Elbow Lake, MN. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 6, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church, Elbow Lake with Pastor Bill Aufdenkamp officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Burial at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in rural Elbow Lake.
Vivian Joann (Clark) Hilde was born to Emerson and Irene (Lohse) Clark in Lien Township October 9, 1934. She did her early education at Lien Township school and Backus School before moving to Elbow Lake and graduating from the Elbow Lake High School in 1953. On April 4, 1952, Vivian and Andy Hilde were united in marriage at Christ Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake, MN. Together they moved to Minneapolis in 1955 where they lived until 1968 when they moved back to Elbow Lake. She worked for many years at the Korner Café and Cays Eye before working at Cosmos INTL where she worked until retiring on January 31, 1997.
Vivian enjoyed collecting angles, doing puzzle books, reading, and writing letters. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake, and participated in a lot of church activities. She also belonged to the Elbow Lake Study Club, Homemakers, and the Red Hat Society. Most importantly, Vivian loved her family and would spend time with them whenever she could.
She was preceded in death by her husband Andy Hilde; son Greg Hilde; grandson Dean Joseph Hilde; sisters Lucy Kilde and Betty Duncan; and brothers-in-law Cliff Hilde and Cecille Hilde.
She is survived by her children Ron, Mark (Linda), Susan, Kathy (Curt) Jacobson, and Pam (Myron) Haben; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Michelle Hilde; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Arrangements with Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Elbow Lake.
