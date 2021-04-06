Vivian Inez Kugler, 97, of Fergus Falls formerly of Erhard, died Friday, April 2, 2021, at Pioneer Care in Fergus Falls.
Vivian Inez Palmquist was born on September 24, 1923, to Theodore and Lydia (Richter) Palmquist in Friberg Township, Otter Tail County. She was baptized and later confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls. She attended kindergarten in Gary, Indiana, and later returned to Fergus Falls, attending Jefferson Elementary School, Trinity Lutheran Parochial School through eighth grade, graduating from Fergus Falls High School in 1941. Vivian studied music at Fergus Falls Junior College and worked as a teacher’s assistant until 1942.
On October 14, 1942, she married Robert Edwin Kugler in Yuma, Arizona. She worked as a checkout clerk at Safeway stores in San Diego until Robert was shipped out for military service. She then worked at Red Owl grocery store in Fergus Falls until Robert returned from the war. Together they settled and raised their family on the farm in Friberg Township. Vivian and Robert farmed in Friberg township and owned/operated Kugler Gravel for many years.
She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, East Friberg Township. She was a Sunday school teacher and the church organist for over 50 years. Vivian taught music for many years and had countless piano students. She was a 4-H leader and the treasurer for Friberg Township. They were active in steam threshers reunions where she played piano and accordion on stage. Vivian and Robert traveled extensively and were privileged to visit each of the 50 states. They also spent a month touring all of Europe. Vivian and Robert spent many winters together in Texas. Robert passed away in 1996.
After Robert’s death, she joined hospice grief support group and later “Beginning Experience,” where she facilitated support groups in Fergus Falls and in Fargo. She served on the Beginning Experience Committee. She was a Weight Watcher’s leader in Fergus Falls, Fargo, and the surrounding area. Vivian remained active and enjoyed entertaining in many schools, churches, nursing homes and senior centers in the region. She continued to enjoy playing music at steam threshers reunions and was very proud to earn solo stage time playing ragtime piano at Norsk Hostfest festival in Minot, North Dakota.
Vivian had an incredible zest for life. She was a loving and active wife, mother, and grandmother, making all she loved feel special. She will be remembered for her kindness and quick wit, her smile, her musical talent, and her amazing belly laugh.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Robert, parents Theodore and Lydia Palmquist, sister, Florence Friedrich, brother-in-law, Paul Friedrich, and mother- and father-in-law, John and Lillian Kugler.
She is survived by her sons Mark Kugler, Pelican Rapids and Jeff (Sue) Kugler, Erhard, grandchildren: Shane Kugler, Aberdeen, South Dakota, Angie (Tim) Reynolds, New York Mills, Shari (Joe) Kantrud, Frazee, Cha’Von (Ryan) Wheeler, Moorhead, Caleb (Jonetta) Erickson, Sydney, Montana, Alison (JJ Herron) Kugler, Fergus Falls, Ariana (Steve) Mathias, Barnesville, Cierra Kugler, Moorhead, Canaan Kugler, Erhard, and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. Please refer to Vivian’s Tribute wall for a link to the livestream.
The Rev. Craig Palach will officiate.
Interment will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
