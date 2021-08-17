Wade Jay Reed, 48, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Sanford in Fargo.
Wade was born in Sidney, Montana, on May 10, 1973, to Gerry and Jean (Jaenisch) Reed. By autumn of that year, he and his parents were living in Elbow Lake. He spent 3 ½ years making many friends, young and old, as he rode his “Big Wheel” around town. Folks called him “Smiley.” A baby brother was born and within months his family moved back to Fergus Falls. He enjoyed years of bike riding, ice skating at Broadway Park, sliding on Cherry Hill, and BMX racing. He was a Boy Scout, he served as an acolyte at St. James Episcopal Church, and he played on the church softball team. He graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High School in 1991 and joined the National Guard and later the Army Reserve from 1991-2000.
Wade became interested in welding and attended the Alexandria Technical College welding program. Most recently, Wade worked for Structural Building Solutions in Fergus Falls.
He loved snowmobiling and was passionate about NASCAR and Stock Car racing.
Wade is survived by his daughter, Lauren; son, Payton; grandson, Uriah; parents, Gerry and Jean; brother, Ben (Amber), and nephews, Christian and Brecken.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and three uncles, Steven Jaenisch, John Reed and David Reed.
Wade will be remembered by all of us who loved his sense of humor, his smiles, his hugs, and his appreciation for the simple pleasures of life.
Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.