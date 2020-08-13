Funeral services will be held for Wade Salo, age 30, of New York Mills, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in New York Mills.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in New York Mills. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to send Wade’s family a comfort and support.
Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Service of New York Mills.
To plant a tree in memory of Wade Salo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.