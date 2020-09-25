Dr. Wallace Buchholz died Saturday, September 19, 2020, in Brazil at the age of 70 years.
Wallace was born December 21, 1949, to Arnold and Lorraine (Landburg) Buchholz. He had a Ph.D. in genetic science and was the head of reasearch at the University of Nebraska. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting deer.
He is survived by his wife, Teri; daughter, Elizabeth (Leif) Crago; granddaughter, Amelia; and siblings, Karen Stramer, Les Buchholz, Diane Melaas, Arlo (Denise) Buchholz and Arvin Buchholz, along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Warren.