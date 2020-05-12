He was known as perhaps the politest man ever and a strong advocate for the cattle he worked for most of his 89 years. But on Sunday afternoon, May 10, 2020, Wallace Jerome Olson of Elizabeth Township, quietly hung up his hat and slipped almost unnoticed into heaven, dying quietly at Good Samaritan Society in Battle Lake. A private family graveside service will be held at the Augustana Lutheran Cemetery in Elizabeth, Friday, May 15 at 2 p.m., with Pastor Kate Bruns officiating. The Minnesota Army National Guard will provide honors for this combat veteran.
Wally was born September 10, 1930, the son of Walter and Susan (Johnson) Olson, of Elizabeth Township. He was baptized, confirmed and a lifetime member of Augustana Lutheran Church, Elizabeth. He grew up on the family farm near Elizabeth, tending to the Shorthorn cattle and the crops, making them his occupation and passion. He attended School District 115 on the southside of Jewett Lake through the eighth grade. Later he served his country in the Korean War.
Each afternoon, after school, he would come home to his parents, that farm and those cattle. Following the war, he resumed this same lifestyle. This was his life.
This quiet gentle man spent his time reading everything available to him. He never missed The Daily Journal or an issue of National Geographic, as well as other numerous magazines.
As health issues took their toll, Wally spent a year at Shady Oaks Assisted Living, Underwood. He enjoyed his stay at Shady Oaks and the staff remembers his kindness and politeness, a trait learned from his mother.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his aunts and uncles, leaving only many cousins and countless friends. The family is especially thankful to the Shady Oaks personnel.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website, www.glendenilson.com. We also encourage you to view the video tribute and/or webcast of the service that may be available. Check the funeral home website for the latest COVID-19 update.