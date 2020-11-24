Walter Albert Laney, 78, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at Mills Manor Assisted Living in New York Mills.
Walter was born November 21, 1941, to Mahlon and Edna (Bistrum) Laney in Richville. He attended country school and Perham High School, graduating in 1960. He served in the Army USAR UNAS6D. He received sharpshooter ranking.
On July 15, 1967, he married Mary Elwess at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Richville.
Over the years Walter worked at Carlson Construction out of Evansville, he was the elevator manager at Fergus Mill and Supply, and then spent 25 years at Enderson Grain and Livestock as the elevator manager.
Walter was a member of the Eagles Club in Fergus Falls. He enjoyed hunting, fishing (especially on Lone Pine Lake), gardening, walking and playing with his spoiled Chihuahuas, and spending time with family and friends. He loved baseball and played many years for city leagues in Richville and Ottertail and was a devoted Minnesota Vikings and New York Yankees fan.
Preceding him in death were his father, Mahlon J. Laney; mother, Edna E. Laney; daughter-in-law, Kirsten J. Laney; father-in-law, Melvin Elwess; mother-in-law, Leona Elwess; brother-in-law, Harold Elwess; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and his beloved dog, PeeWee.
Walter is survived by his wife, Mary E. (Elwess) Laney of Fergus Falls; son, Ken Laney (Anne Ploumen) of Underwood; daughter, Cheryl (Mike) Fitzgerald of Pelican Rapids; grandchildren, Kolton Laney of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Kade Laney (Anna Jones) of Fargo; sister, Jeanette (Roger) Rudebeck of Perham; sisters-in-law, Yvonne (Joseph) Rybak of Soldotna, Alaska and Gloria Elwess of Montana; his beloved dog, Ginger, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Public service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Walter’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream.
