Ward Lee Uggerud, 73, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his house, after a battle with cancer, under the care of Knute Nelson Hospice.
Ward was born on March 28, 1949 to Edward Rudolph and Lila Marie (Soderfelt) Uggerud in Drayton, ND.
He attended Drayton High School graduating in 1967, and continued his education at NDSU, graduating in 1971 with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering.
Ward married Jane Triebold on July 26, 1970 and born to them were two sons, Mark and Eric.
He started working for Otter Tail Power after graduating from NDSU in 1971. Ward retired in 2012 as the Senior Vice President of Otter Tail Power.
Ward married Debra Wilson on August 12, 2003 at East Bearskin Lake in the BWCA.
Ward was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church for over 50 years where he served on many different committees and was council president. Ward’s love for nature led him to serve on the board and as president for the Friends of the PWLC.
He truly enjoyed his time at his woodshop in Fergus Falls making gifts for the grandchildren for different special events or holidays and other projects that he did. Papa Ward was passionate about having his grandchildren learn about the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time at his Erhard property planting his annual garden and tapping maple trees with his grandchildren. The syrup was enjoyed on his famous Swedish pancakes. Ward loved going to the family farm to help with harvest in his very own truck. After Ward retired, he read the Bible nine times. We are so thankful that Ward continuously reminded us of his belief in Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord and therefore his hope for eternal life. Baking apple pies and chocolate chip cookies will be a lasting memory for many.
He is proceeded in death by his parents.
Ward is survived by his wife, Debra; two sons, Mark (Suzi) Uggerud of Reile’s Acres and Eric (Christine) Uggerud of Fergus Falls; daughter, Heather (Cardy) Bravo of Riverview, FL; nine grandchildren, Luke and Hope Uggerud of Reile’s Acres, Josiah, Lydia, Anna, Timothy and Samuel Uggerud of Fergus Falls and Cadi and Cannon Bravo of Riverview, FL; brother, Bryan (Jane) Uggerud of rural Drayton, ND; sister, Cheryl (Bill) LaHaise of Grafton, ND; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Visitation: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a Time of Sharing at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Eric Uggerud and Reverend Loren Mellum.
Interment: Grafton Lutheran Cemetery, Grafton, ND.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Foundation, Friends of the PWLC or Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
