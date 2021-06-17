Warren Olsen, 93, of Fergus Falls, beloved brother, uncle and friend of many passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Pioneer Home short-stay of complications related to a recent major stroke.
Graveside service will be 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls. Please join Warren’s family for refreshments to follow at the home of Stan Olsen, 707 Woodland Loop, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
The Rev. David Strom will officiate.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
