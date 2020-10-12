Public visitation will be held for Wayne Hilchen, age 83, of Vining, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Belmont-Karvonen Funeral Home in Henning.
Private Funeral Services will be held. Wayne will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery, Henning.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Wayne’s Tribute Wall.
Arrangements provided by Belmont-Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Henning.
