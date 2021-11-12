Wayne M. Larson age 91, of Osakis, formerly of Fergus Falls, died on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Woodcrest Assisted Living in Alexandria. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Elim Lutheran Church in Osakis. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
David Reese
Funeral Mass will be held for David Reese, age 84 of Vining, on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Henning. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Visitation will resume one hour prior to service at church.
Arrangements provided by Belmont-Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Henning, Minnesota.
Joyce Kovar
Funeral Services for Joyce Kovar, age 77, of Deer Creek, will be held on Tuesday November 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Deer Creek with Pastor Donald Wagner officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena with prayer services starting at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at church.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena, Minnesota.
Laura Jacobson
Laura Jacobson, age 67 of New York Mills, died on November 10, 2021, at her home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 11-1 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in rural Perham. Funeral Mass will begin at 1 p.m. at church.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of New York Mills, Minnesota.
To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone