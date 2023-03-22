Wesley George Kamstra, 90, died March 10, 2023 at the Veterans Home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota from complications of Alzheimer’s.
Wesley Kamstra was born December 2, 1932 in Willmar, Minnesota, to George Kamstra and Aukie (DeVries) Kamstra. He graduated in 1951 from Raymond High School. He drove truck for his brother-in-law, Vernon, until he joined the Navy in December of 1952. While in the Navy he was in the Korean War on a destroyer ship. He got several awards while in the Navy, including the National Defense, China service, United Nations and Korean Service and a Good Conduct award. He was in the Navy active duty for four years and reserve for four years with an honorable discharge in 1960.
On August 12, 1955, Wesley married Beverly Sue King in Norwalk, CA.
He was vice-president, plant manager and chemist of Western Laboratories from September 1957 until August 1969, when they moved from California to Minnesota. He wanted to be closer to his family. He got a job as plant manager at Stein Incorporated in Moorhead, Minnesota. They lived in Moorhead for a few years before moving to a hobby farm in Lake Park, MN. They resided there for 26 years. After Wes retired, in 1996, they moved to a beautiful lake home on Little Pelican Lake. When the maintenance of the lake home got to be too much, they moved to Fergus Falls in 2005.
He was a gentle and kind soul. He loved his family dearly and looked forward to spending time with his grandkids. He was quiet but always had a story; he had knowledge about everything; people called him to ask his opinion or how to do a project. He was always lending a helping hand to whoever needed assistance. He was the constant gentleman who would hold doors for strangers, tip the grocery packing person or open a car door. He had a rule about drinking a beer in the garage, you can use a can but never in the house, you had to have a glass. When he got diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a couple years ago, he still remembered his family and still had his twinkling smile. Not even that horrible disease could take the gentlemen out of him.
Wes enjoyed wood working, bowling, softball, hunting, fishing, playing cards, tinkering in the shop, day trips to the casino with his wife and friends, pancakes (his special recipe) and bacon on Sunday mornings; and sitting in the garage with Bev taking in the scenery and visiting with the neighbors. They were married for 67 years, and he lived 1 year and 13 days without his devoted wife Bev.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Beverly Sue (King) Kamstra; his parents, George and Aukie Kamstra; brothers, Alvin (Shirley) Kamstra and Warren (Sylvia) Hebrink; sister, Helen (Vernon) Fritz; daughter, Sally Ann Kamstra and his cats Sam, Abby and Spunky and his precious dog, Brandy. Surviving are his children, Toni Kamstra (Vereen) Larson, Jeffery (Denise) Kamstra, and Susan Kamstra; grandchildren, Jenna Johnson, Bailee Peterson, Sean Kamstra, Griffin Peterson, and Cole Larson, along with numerous nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends.
Visitation: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday May 5, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with prayer service at 4:00 p.m.
Clergy: Reverend David Strom.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.