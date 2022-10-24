Wesley Halbakken

We sadly announce the death of our dear brother, Wesley Halbakken of Rothsay. Wes passed away on October 23, 2022 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, N.D at the age of 79. He was born in Pelican Rapids on June 23, 1943 to Millard and Gladys (Haarstad) Halbakken. He was baptized at Ringsaker Lutheran Church and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids.

