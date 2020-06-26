Wesley B. Koep, 88, of Fergus Falls, died peacefully, in his sleep, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Alcott Manor in Fergus Falls.
Wesley was born December 22, 1931, to Benhardt and Swanhild (Slotten) Koep in Breckenridge.
He farmed with his family and enlisted with the U.S. Army serving in Germany, as a mechanic, during the Korean War.
On June 21, 1955, he married Ruby Wangsness. After the couple was married, they resided on the farm in Aastad Township and then later moved to Stony Brook Township in rural Wendell, and most recently to Alcott Manor in 2015.
Besides farming, he had several employments, most recently, with the city of Fergus Falls caretaking for the Community Ice Arena and Delagoon Park.
While living on the farm, he enjoyed restoring old tractors and lawn mowers, he also collected toy trains and farm machinery. Before moving to town, he could usually be found on a lawn mower, either at work mowing Delagoon Park or at home. After the passing of Ruby, he enjoyed handcrafting replicas, from memory, of old farm machinery. One of his greatest joys was giving his grandchildren rides on tractors and lawn mowers, and his great-grandchildren rides on his scooter.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Benhardt and Swanhild Koep; wife, Ruby; foster grandson, David Harcey; sister, Joyce Haugen; bother-in-law, Virgil Marple
Wesley is survived by his children, Lynette (Dennis) Bolstad, Michael (Suzanne) Koep, Douglas (Daina) Koep, Jane (Tim) Duncan, Angela (Ryan) Erickson, Monica Koep; grandchildren, Daniel (Laura) Bolstad, David Bolstad, Michelle Distel (Jared Olson), Katie (Nick) Ganoe, Abigail Hightower (Austin Montgomery), Austin Koep, Madison Koep, Mac Duncan, Nick Duncan, Jordan Duncan, Anna Erickson, Emily Erickson; great-grandchildren, Ainsley Distel, Emma Distel, Gannon Hightower, Lyla Hightower, Colt Bolstad, and Henry Ganoe; two sisters, Shirley Koep and Theresa Marple.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Aastad Lutheran Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Kate Bruns will officiate.
Military participation provided by Fergus Falls V. F.W. Post 612 and American Legion Post 30.
You are welcome to bring your lawn chair to the service.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.