Wesley Arden Madson, formerly of Dalton, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021, age 90.
Wesley was born November 10, 1930, to Ingolf and Thea (Erlandson) Madson in Tumili Township, Otter Tail County, baptized at Ten Mile Lake Church, Tumili, and attended Dalton grade school followed by University of Minnesota Agricultural School in Crookston, from grades 9-12. Upon graduation he enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He returned to farm near Dalton from 1952 to 1965 and then drove truck for Barrett Mobile Home Transport Co. until becoming co-owner/manager of Camelot Mobile Home Park in North Mankato. He retired in 1986 to build and abide in his much loved Pickerel Lake home where he enjoyed ice fishing, pleasure boating, flower gardening, and the simple beauty of nature while helping his children with all sorts of projects. More recently he and Inez, his loving wife of 52 years, moved to New Prague and then to assisted living in Lakeville.
Wesley is preceded in death by his parents, brothers LeRoy, Milton, and Orrin, grandson, Jesse Madson, and great-grandson, Eric Zimmer Jr. He is survived by his wife, Inez Madson of Lakeville, sister, Nellda Lehne (Floyd), Richville, children, Denise Grefe (Dick), Ottertail, Lauri Hanson (Jim), Battle Lake, Daniel Madson (Kim), Pelican Rapids, Stephanie Pilolla (Victor), River Grove Illinois, Craig Madson (Betsy), Edina, Kelli Jean Sletta (Mark), Elko New Market, and Eric Madson (Jessica), New Prague, 22 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 15, 2021, at Fish Lake Immanuel Lutheran Church, Prior Lake, with Visitation at 9:30 a.m. Committal and luncheon immediately following service.