William “Bill” James Ring, age 72, of Mankato, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at church. Northview-North Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for a park bench in his memory.
Bill was born in Minneapolis to Cecil and Mary (Riley) Ring. He graduated from Burnsville High School and then attended Minneapolis Vo-Tech studying Culinary Arts. In 1977, he was wed to Mary Hindermann, they resided in Mankato. They had two daughters, Laura and Amy. He was head chef at Embers for 30 years. Early in his life, he was active in the Lions Club, Pheasants Forever, MN Deer Hunters Association and Pioneer Chef Society. They moved to Fergus Falls to pursue a dream of owning his own business. They owned and operated Pebble Lake Take 5 convenience store for 20 years. They retired to Mankato in 2016. He always extended a helping hand to many people in need in the community.
Bill is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Laura (Jesse) DeWitte of Mankato and Amy Ring of Fergus Falls; grandsons, Colten and Alex DeWitte of Mankato; as well as his sisters, Pat (Bruce) Bunting, Sue Klinkner, Kathi (Warren) Schauer, and Rita (Jim) DeFrang; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Craig Ring.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone