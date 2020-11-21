Funeral services will be held for William “Billy” Meyer, age 93, of Perham, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Corliss, rural Perham.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Services of New York Mills.