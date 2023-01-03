William (Bill) Louis Nitz passed away December 18, 2022.
William “Bill” was born on February 4, 1937 in Barnesville, MN, to Rose Ursula (Burman) & Fred William Nitz. He grew up on the Burman/Nitz Farm ten miles West of Rothsay. On September 18, 1965, Bill married Barbara Hovland. They were blessed with two children.
He attended grade school at rural Rothsay District #61 and then transferred to Rothsay High School and graduated in 1955. In August 1955 Bill enlisted in the US Navy, stationed on the ship USS Prairie (AD-15). During his tour of duty, he served as a Ship’s Clerk until his discharge in 1958. In addition to several deployments around the Western Pacific, in 1956 his ship went on a rare “Around the World” cruise. He was so honored as this was the first and only time the Prairie made this voyage through the Panama Canal and around the world. He said his time in the Navy was one of his best experiences.
After his discharge, Bill moved back to Minneapolis and worked as an accountant at Cargill, Inc. from 1960 to 1962. He returned to Rothsay to work at the Farmers Elevator and later for Trosvik, Inc. He and Barb moved to the Burman/Nitz farm in 1973. Bill farmed and worked at the Minn-Dak Beet Plant in Wahpeton until 1982, when they moved to Rothsay. He worked for Archie’s Masonry in Fargo from 1982 to 1992 and then at Primewood, Inc. in Wahpeton from 1992 to 2001 when he retired.
Bill often joined his brothers for their annual deer hunting weekend in either the Rothsay Swamp or near Jordan, Montana, celebrating after the hunt with marathon pinochle card games. His hobbies were reading, watching old western movies & TV series, and fixing whatever was broken. While in Minneapolis he enjoyed golf and bowling. He was so proud to get a “Hole in One” while there. Bill volunteered as a weather observer for the US National Weather Service from 1989 to 2000 and considered himself the official “Weather Man” for Rothsay.
He was proud of his family and enjoyed trips to be with them and vacations when they came home to MN. On a trip to Europe, which included tours of nine countries, he was able to go to Normandy, France to visit Omaha Beach and the American Cemetery.
Preceding him in death: his grandson, Cord Nitz; parents, Rose & Fred Nitz; sister & brother-in-law, Barbara & Xavier Walz; brother & sister-in-law, Derrell & Patricia Nitz; nephew, Gary Walz; parents-in-law, Oliver & Inez Hovland; brother-in-law, Orlin Hovland, and niece, Christy Hovland.
Survivors include: wife, Barbara; son, Trevor (Bobbi); daughter, Tara; grandson, Ian; brothers, Richard (Rona) Nitz and James (Idella) Nitz; sister-in-law, Beverly (David) Muchow, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is being planned for June 2023.
Internment: Friborg, rural Rothsay, MN.
Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home.
