William “Bill” Thom, 77, of Underwood, died Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Battle Lake.
Bill was born September 23, 1942, in Fergus Falls to Henry and Harriet (Eckert) Thom. He attended Friberg Country School and Fergus Falls High School.
On October 19, 1963, he married Verona Klinnert in Maine Township. He served in the National Guard for eight years. Bill was a contract hauler for Central Bi-Products for 45 years.
Bill was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Maine Township. He enjoyed stock car races, Minnesota Twins, Vikings and Timberwolves, deer hunting, fishing, casinos, antique cars, tractors and attending his grandchildren’s activities.
He was preceded in death by his son, Brian; parents, Henry and Harriet; sister-in-law, Rita, brother-in-law, Elmer, and father and mother-in-law, Carl and Dorothy Klinnert.
William is survived by his wife of 56 years, Verona of Underwood; children, Julie (Paul) Stein of Fergus Falls, Pam (Brooks) Andersen of Battle Lake, and Darren (Merica Overcash) Thom of Wahpeton; grandchildren, Dallas (Danielle) Andersen, Dustin (fiancé Morgan Hensch) Andersen, Andrew Stein, Ellie Andersen, Mason Thom, Jade Thom, Owen Overcash, Eben Overcash, Jordan Overcash, and Daniel Overcash.
A special thank you to Good Life Services, New Dimensions Home Health Care, the Good Samaritan Society in Battle Lake and our friends and family for all your kindness, care, and compassion during this time.
Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Olson Funeral in Fergus Falls with a public prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, rural Underwood.
Father LeRoy Schik will officiate.
Interment will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery, rural Underwood.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls
Condolences may be sent online at www.olsonfuneralhome.com.