Reverend Willmore Marshall Gundersen, 79, of Fergus Falls, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at his residence.
Memorials are preferred to Helping Hands Global Ministry 354 170th Street, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 https://www.elbfhhm.org/home
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with prayer service at 6:30 p.m.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. Please refer back to Willmore’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream of the service.
The Rev. David Foss will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.