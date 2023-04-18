Wyonne Forde

Helen Wyonne (Skrove) Forde passed away, peacefully, on April 7, 2023. Wyonne was born August 5, 1928 to Soren & Mathilda (Ulsaker) Skrove at Wright Hospital in Fergus Falls and grew up on the family farm east of Doran, MN. Beginning her lifelong faith in Jesus Christ, Wyonne was baptized and confirmed at Stiklestad Lutheran Church, rural Doran. Wyonne attended the Deal one-room schoolhouse near her home, the Doran School and, upon graduating from Breckenridge High School in 1946, attended teacher’s training in Fergus Falls and Moorhead State Teachers College earning an A.A. degree. Wyonne taught at the Riverside one-room schoolhouse, south of Foxhome, and then at the Starbuck, MN elementary school for several years.

