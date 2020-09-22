Yoshiko Tollefson, age 87, of Wahpeton, passed peacefully away on September 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home, under the care of CHI Health at Home. A private family service will be held in the coming days.
Yoshiko was born on December 3, 1932, to Sukeji and Hayashi Otsuka in Moji-Shi Fukuoka-Ken, Japan.
Yoshiko went to school at Kojyo Primary and Maruyama High Primary in Fukuoka, Japan.
On June 22, 1959, Yoshiko married the love of her life, Gale, at the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka, Japan. On November 20, 1959, Yoshiko and Gale had a Christian wedding with the Rev. Muus at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. She was also baptized and confirmed on that day.
On February 23, 1971, Yoshiko became a U.S. citizen at the U.S. District Court in Fargo, and it became an annual celebration for her and her family.
Yoshiko enjoyed playing pinochle with friends, traveling to different casinos, fishing, cooking, lake life, bowling, spoiling everyone’s pet (she was quite the animal lover), but most of all, spending time with her family.
Yoshiko is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 61 years, Gale; three children, Yvonne (Scott) Toso of Fergus Falls, Glen (Shelley) Tollefson of Wahpeton, and Marlene (Keith) Ferguson of West Fargo; eight grandchildren, Nick (Ally) Tollefson, Ashlyn (Chris) Munsch, Casey Hickel and Keanna, Cody (Kayln) Hickel, Tyler Tollefson, Joshua (Rachel) Ferguson, Jacob Ferguson and Victoria, and Mikia Ferguson; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; granddogs, grandcats; a niece, Bernice Overland; a nephew, Doyle (Jodi) Tollefson; and many wonderful friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Harry and Esther Tollefson; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Everette and Aurlette Tollefson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Wahpeton Senior Center and the Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton.