On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Zelda Knodle passed away at PioneerCare, surrounded by her children, in Fergus Falls, at the age of 88 years.
Zelda Arlene Knodle was born September 1, 1931 in St. Paul, the daughter of Floyd and Idell (Leddin) Brown. She and her sister Arlys were raised on their family farm in Richville, attending country school, and continuing on with her education, graduating in 1950 from Perham High School.
In 1953, she married Merville Knodle. To this union four children were born; Roxane, Marlin, Craig, and Cheryl.
Zelda loved going to rummage sales and flea markets, shining up good old used items, then selling them. Her creativity drew her to writing poems, sewing clothes and crafts, designing flower arrangements and making dolls new again by making new outfits for them. Many lucky family members and friends were recipients of her creations from her generosity. She loved cleaning, ironing, and loved the challenge of getting out a tough stain. Collecting was a favorite pastime. She collected dolls, carousel horses, lighthouses, glass baskets, vases, and beautiful dishes. Many people were fortunate to have had Zelda plan and help with the many parties, it was one of her favorite things to do. She was so creative and went all out. That led to great parties at holidays! For the holidays, she was always sure that her granddaughters had coordinating frilly dresses to wear, and grandsons had matching little outfits as well.
All this creativity led her to working at D.B. Rosenblatts, a suit jacket sewing plant, for 16 years. Then on to working at Service Food Deli for 22 years, visiting with many customers, while making a sale. She went over and above while performing her duties; she excelled in her work ethic and kindness. Before she began to work outside of the home, she was a homemaker raising her four children.
Zelda’s friendships with her many friends and relatives, were very important to her, which was shown by her generosity and kindness. When she became a grandmother, it was her greatest joy spoiling her four grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. She would have been a great grandmother again in September.
Preceding her in death were here parents; a son, Marlin; sister, Arlys Greenwaldt; and her children’s father, Merville. She is survived by her three children, Roxane (Rick) Thom, Craig Knodle, and Cheryl (Larry) Enderle, all of Fergus Falls; four grandchildren, Katrina (Kyle) Rogahn, Chelsey (Sam) Buck, Gabriel Enderle, Riley (Samantha Hagen) Knodle; great-grandchildren, Noah Rogahn and baby Rogahn, due in September, along with nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Ed Monson will officiate.
Cemetery: Richville Cemetery, Richville.
Arrangements are with the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.