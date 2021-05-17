Another fishing opener weekend in Otter Tail County is in the books, with most reporting fair to good fishing conditions for the weekend. It was also a milestone this weekend, as the statewide mask mandate was lifted on Friday for those already vaccinated.
Many area lakes saw a steady stream of visitors over the weekend, but Otter Tail Lake was the one designated as the headquarters for the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. The weekend got underway early Friday as Gov. Tim Walz made an appearance at the Thumper Pond Resort in Ottertail. He said this year’s fishing opener would be one of the first big statewide events following a dismal and isolating past year, due to COVID-19.
“It’s been a tough year for folks, I mean it’s almost cliche now, I said, but especially areas where they’re dependent on people gathering in large numbers, and coming up here, when you bring the fishing opener you bring the media, and folks across the state coming to tell the story.”
Walz added, “I think even Minnesotans who have lived in Minnesota for a long time forget the diverse opportunities we have, you’ve got over a thousand lakes up here, and if you’re looking at what we're seeing here, this is the place you want to be. I think a year of being cooped up we know that sales of fishing licenses, boats and equipment sky-rocketed, people want to use it, and now is the time as people are thinking about summer, book up here at Thumper Pond, book at these resorts, do the B&B’s, do whatever you need to do, but get outside and there’s a lot to offer here.”
Ben’s Bait in Battle Lake, Co-Owner Bennet Stich, said Saturday morning started out a little slow but Saturday evening it started to pick up a bit as far as fishing goes and Sunday was good as well.
“A good mixture of minnows, leeches and nightcrawlers were sold over the weekend. If you’re jigging and a minnow was shallow or six to nine feet, nightcrawlers and leeches were 15-20 feet, they bit pretty well when it came to Saturday evening and Sunday,” Stich said.
Tessa Brumley, the manager at Lakeway Express on the outskirts of Fergus Falls on County Highway 1, reported that business was good and sales were up for opening weekend, and they sold quite a good mixture of minnows, nightcrawlers and leeches.
Opening festivities for the Governor’s Fishing Opener did not go without a hitch, however. The opening ceremony at 8:00 a.m. on the South Shore of Ottertail Lake on Saturday took place, but attendees learned about fifteen minutes or so into the program that the Governor would not be attending the public event on the beach adjacent to Beach Bums Bar & Eatery, where several events were scheduled.
Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen announced that Walz had been called away to the state capitol in the midst of legislative negotiations, but did emphasize that he visited a lot of local businesses including the Lund Boat factory in New York Mills on Friday, and did come to Fergus Falls to visit with Mayor Ben Schierer, but did say he got up very early on Saturday to go fishing, before departing for St. Paul.
