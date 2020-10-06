You may call it destiny, you may call it fate or you may call it a coincidence, but I am going to write about something that every human has pondered in life — time travel.
Last week, several news websites picked up a study done by scientists at the University of Queensland in Australia about time travel. Published in the online journal Classical and Quantum Gravity, the researchers theorized that the concept of time travel with free will is logically possible in our universe. This avoids the Biff Tannen incident of “Back to the Future 2,” where a sports alamanac causes 1985 to look like “1984.”
The example given by the scientists is as follows: Let’s say you went back in time to stop COVID-19 from ruining the last eight months. By stopping patient zero from contracting the virus, you created a paradox because now you would have prevented the pandemic and eliminated the reason to go back in time in the first place. But Dr. Fabio Costa and university student Germain Tobar have figured out a way through math that makes time travel possible without causing the butterfly effect. Essentially, their research suggests that if time travel were possible and a person changed events in the past, the future would eventually correct itself so the paradox does not exist.
Tobar in an interview with the unversity stated that “In the coronavirus patient zero example, you might try and stop patient zero from becoming infected, but in doing so you would catch the virus and become patient zero, or someone else would,” University of Queensland student and study lead author Germain Tobar added. “No matter what you did, the salient events would just recalibrate around you.”
If the theory would be proven as true, this would be very exciting for historians. This means that you could travel to different events in time and witness them firsthand without worrying about altering history. You could take in the Battle of Gettysburg, the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Beatles on Ed Sullivan, the Council of Nicea or just catch a concert of a band that you may have missed (my idea, not really that important for time travel).
Also, according to Tobar, this would allow free will without creating a paradox. The theory basically states that the timeline will adjust itself to prevent inconsistencies that an action may create. So, the original “Back to the Future” would really only see an altered story of the McFly family and not a complete 180-degree turnaround. This would mean that Marty would still be living with his family in a dumpy house, his dad, George, would still be a big nerd, and Biff would again be the thorn in his father’s side (I know, not a happy ending in this regard).
Outside of reality, this would put a lot of our favorite movies into unrealistic (like they were before?) conundrums. We already looked at “Back to the Future,” but what about “The Terminator” franchise? I have to admit that this one has adopted the theory discussed, whether on purpose or by accident, as the timeline is altered but not changed. After the first two movies, another Terminator is sent back for basically one last hurrah to stop John Connor. It doesn’t work, but also the events of “Terminator 2” did not prevent Skynet from taking over the world and creating a battle of man versus machine. It would be interesting to see how the timeline would have altered itself if the terminators would have been successful.
“The Avengers” movie series also explained the theory. Bruce Banner discusses what the group is attempting to do and, confusingly, takes the same idea that the Queensland scientists theorized. He lays out that you can not alter your past by explaining that if you go back in the past, your present becomes the past and the past becomes your future. Which means your past (present) cannot be changed by your new future, due to things you did in the past. Confusing, right?
Although just a theory, time travel will always be something scientists will work on in order to better understand the universe. I also believe that it is something mankind will always pursue. The possiblities to change outcomes are endless, but as the new theory points out, it might not matter anyway.
In the end, the only questions I really have about the new theory is will Chuck’s cousin Marvin ever get him “that new sound you’re looking for?”
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
