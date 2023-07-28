2023 marks the 150th year of "The Journal" providing journalism in Fergus Falls.  150 years in business is quite an accomplishment and I congratulate the Wick Newspaper organization for carrying on the tradition started by my great-great grandfather, A.J. Underwood, in 1873.



