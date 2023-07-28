2023 marks the 150th year of "The Journal" providing journalism in Fergus Falls. 150 years in business is quite an accomplishment and I congratulate the Wick Newspaper organization for carrying on the tradition started by my great-great grandfather, A.J. Underwood, in 1873.
In 1855, 22-year old A.J. (Adonarim Judson) Underwood arrived in St. Paul, MN traveling from Trumball County Ohio. He found employment as a printer for the St. Anthony Express and Pioneer Press applying skills he learned at The Western Reserve Chronicle in Warren, Ohio. His early printing experience would later serve as a catalyst to move his family from a family farm in Medina, MN to Fergus Falls.
George B. Wright would play a major role in A.J.’s decision to establish a newspaper in Fergus Falls. In 1872 their paths crossed in the Minnesota Legislature where A.J. was serving as a legislator in the 14th Minnesota legislative session. Wright was Fergus Falls’ early visionary seeking people join him in developing “The Coming City”. In 1873, A.J. boarded a train leaving his Medina/Long Lake farm arriving first in Campbell, MN where the railroad had delivered his R. Hoe Washington Hand Press. A team of horses completed the journey delivering the press to east Lincoln Avenue in Fergus Falls. At this time, A.J.’s printing office marked the far eastern edge of downtown.
Interestingly, A.J.’s Journal wasn’t the first newspaper published in Fergus Falls.
In 1871, Orange King was already printing The Advocate. In Fergus Falls’ early years, there were many newspapers vying for readership and advertising including a Norwegian language paper – The Ugeblad. Competition was intense and often not friendly. During A.J.’s publishing years (1873 – 1885), The Advocate, The Independent, The Daily and Weekly Telegram and The Otter Tail County Farmer were merged with The Journal.
At the outset, A.J. served as editor and publisher. A.J. made daily rounds of the city canvassing civic happenings to build local news. His son, Benjamin, who would later succeed him as publisher, set type for the hand press one letter at a time. The type was kept wet making it easier to handle and the typesetter sat on a high stool before a case of type. A four page edition of The Journal took fifteen to twenty hours to typeset. Keep in mind there were no telephones and mail service was limited to once a week during the 1870’s
George B. Wright was a man of many talents and interests. Besides being a surveyor and entrepreneur, Wright wrote poetry. A.J. recognized George B.’s writing talent and employed him as a columnist. His column, Old Settler, was an early feature of The Journal. George B. and A.J. had vested interests in Fergus Falls and as one might think were cheerleaders for its growth. In civic life they were inseparable and Wright was a frequent visitor and dinner guest at the Underwood household.
Having access to A.J.’s diaries, I am able to somewhat understand his mindset and comprehend the risks he took to begin a journalistic enterprise. His land claim in Medina, MN was amongst a patriotic group of Ohioans who settled near each other when they first arrived in Minnesota in the 1850’s. In their new state, many served as mayors, legislators and in the Civil War. A.J. enlisted in Company L – Berdan’s Sharpshooters in 1861, trained at Fort Snelling, and was wounded in the right thigh during the Battle of Antietam. Many Civil War veterans oozed honor, duty, and courage. I believe these qualities carried A.J. forward in his quest to be a pioneer journalist.
The Fergus Falls Journal began publication as a weekly newspaper; became a semi-weekly November 28, 1881; a tri-weekly from August 7, 1882 to February 28, 1883. On March 1, 1883 the first copy of The Daily Journal was issued. In 1882 A.J.’s printing office was moved from his home on east Lincoln Avenue to a newly constructed building at 111 Mill Street. Publication continued there until spring of 1972 when the printing plant and editorial offices moved to east Channing Avenue.
As previously mentioned, Benjamin Underwood succeeded A.J. as publisher. Benjamin retired as publisher in 1912. Benjamin’s son, Robert, succeeded him as publisher working in that capacity into the 1950s. Robert’s son, Charles, became publisher in the late 1950s and continued in that role until 1985 when The Journal was sold to Thomson Newspapers.
A concern of mine is the nationwide decline of local journalism. Unfortunately, many towns, cities, counties, municipalities lack a newspaper covering civic events and holding local officials accountable. Where healthy cities exist, there is typically a healthy newspaper forming a symbiotic relationship. I urge the citizens of Fergus Falls/Otter Tail County to support Wick Communications in their endeavor to cover the news, print the truth, and provide coverage of people and issues relevant to our area.
Thank you.
Ben Underwood