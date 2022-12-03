Many of us recall 1968 as a year that produced more heartache than happiness. It was a year of assassinations, high numbers of U.S. deaths in Vietnam and tragedies on the local level.
Civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., and Senator and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy lost their lives to assassins in the spring of 1968. John Yates of Fergus Falls and Ron Fogard of Amor, north of Battle Lake, were among those who lost their lives in Vietnam.
Otter Tail County experienced more tragedy on Nov. 24, 1968, when Minnesota Gopher football wide receiver Francis “Packy” Paquette lost his life in a traffic accident near Dalton.
Stunned over Paquette’s passing was rural Wendell native Dick Enderle, a teammate of Paquette whose hometown was Superior, Wisconsin. Also mourning the loss of Packy was Fergus Falls Daily Journal sports editor Bruce Bakke, a native of Superior.
Gopher football was well respected in the fall of 1968, a year after Minnesota tied for the Big Ten title in 1967. Enderle would go on to play pro football as a lineman for the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants.
Over the years I have thought about Packy Paquette, who was only 19 when he died near Dalton in November 1968, just two months short of his 20th birthday.
Packy was the oldest of five children born to Mary and Francis Paquette, Sr., of Superior. Packy was a star athlete, graduating from high school in 1967. He was 15th academically in his class of close to 500 students.
Another Superior native, former Minnesota Vikings football coach Bud Grant, urged Paquette to attend the University of Minnesota like Grant had done in the late 1940s.
Packy was recruited as a running back and later, at the urging of Gopher football coach Murray Warmath, became a wide receiver. Later, Packy’s younger brother, Pat, would join the same Gopher football program in the fall of 1976.
A few days ago I was able to connect with Susan Bombich of Superior, a sister of Packy and Pat. The other siblings are Lulu and Mike.
“Both Packy and Pat were recruited as running backs, although both had very different styles of running,” Susan said.
Susan shared my emails with her siblings, and Pat sent a nice reply.
“There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think of Packy,” he said. “It’s so nice that people still have wonderful words about my older brother.”
Among them are former Gopher teammates of Packy. One of them is Terry Addison, an African American from the deep south who had his locker next door to Packy. Addison said he appreciated Packy’s warmth and friendship.
Pat Paquette said that one of his college roommates was Fergus Falls native Willard Donoho who was a member of the University of Minnesota rowing team.
Superior has the annual Packy Paquette Track Invitational. Packy was a star track performer in addition to participating in football, basketball and baseball.
“Anytime you lose a sibling it’s very hard,” said Susan during an interview with the Superior Telegram, the local newspaper. “He was the oldest of all five of us and so we really looked up to him. We all shared in his accomplishments and were very proud of him.”
Gordy Kvern was a special athlete
Gordy Kvern, who died Nov. 20, will long be remembered by local sports fans.
He was among the best Otter football linemen in the history of Fergus Falls High School. Gordy was a great player for Otter coaches Norm Galloway and Rocky Elton in the late 1950s
It was a big honor for Gordy when he was named captain of the north team for the 1960 Minnesota high school all-star football game. Gordy was also a well-deserved member of the Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame.