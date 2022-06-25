In June 1969 the Fergus Falls Otter baseball team appeared in only its second state tournament in school history. The first FFHS state tourney team was in 1961, a team composed of many players who were members of the Fergus Falls American Legion state championship team from 1960.
It was a fun day, 53 years ago, on June 11, 1969, when the Otters played in opening-round action of the state baseball tourney at Midway Stadium in St. Paul, home stadium for the St. Paul Saints.
Seven current residents of the Fergus Falls area were on that team in 1969. They included Steve Johnson, Karl Beck, Mark Graff, Craig Rude, Mark Dufty, Jim Morstad and Mark Hermes.
Johnson and Beck were the Otter pitchers who led Fergus Falls back to the state baseball tournament.
Johnson won his eighth game of the season during the 1969 Region 6 tournament, striking out 11 Alexandria batters while going two for four at the plate. One hit was a bases loaded single, with the Otters winning 4-3.
Beck was the starting pitcher in the region finals when Fergus Falls defeated Staples 8-5. The Otters fell to Bemidji in opening-round action at the state tournament. Later, a welcome home picnic was held for the Otters at Roosevelt Park.
Four more Otter baseball teams advanced to the state tournament, in 2002, 2009, 2010 and 2011.
Three of us, home for the summer between our junior and senior years of college, traveled to the game at Midway Stadium 53 years ago. I drove, along with friend Roger Bjorklund who, like me, was attending Moorhead State College. The third person was our classmate Bob Liedl, a student at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Last week Bjorklund, in his hometown after attending the FFHS all-school reunion and 1966 class reunion, came down for morning coffee at Cally’s coffee house and spoke with Johnson.
“The first time I’ve seen you in 53 years,” said Bjorklund, a lifelong baseball fan and current resident of Las Vegas, Nevada. “You should feel good about making it to state, considering this has only been done six times in the history of Otter baseball.”
The year 1969 was also special on the national stage, when the amazing New York Mets won the World Series. The Mets, with Minnesota native and pitcher Jerry Koosman, defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4 games to 1.
Pebble Lake fun days recalled
A packed Pebble Lake beach this past weekend brought back many memories for
people who recall the heydays at the beach from the 1950s to the 1970s.
Special memories are shared by Joe Edlund, a member of the Fergus Falls High School Class of 1957 who was a lifeguard at Pebble Lake in the 1960s and early 1970s.
“I was very fortunate to have spent nine summers lifeguarding at Pebble Lake,” said Edlund, who formerly taught school and coached at Ely in northeastern Minnesota.
“With two massive 90-foot L-shaped docks, a kids dock, two water slides, a deep-water raft, two diving towers, a rolling log, a shuffleboard court on the beach, a shallow water basketball court and more than 400 swimmers in the water on a hot summer day, it surely was the golden age of the Pebble Lake swimming beach,” he said.
The old bath house and snack bar on the east side of the beach were operated by the Beck twins, Chuck and Dick.
Edlund gives special credit to Fergus Falls summer recreation director Oats LeGrand who was always very receptive to any idea on improving the waterfront.
The Pebble Lake swim area was roped off with old wooden beer kegs anchored in the corners. The kegs, which came from the old Fergus Falls Brewery, were later replaced with plastic markers.
Many of us vividly recall those early morning swim classes at the lake in early June.