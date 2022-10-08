Saturday evening, Oct. 1, was a special time for the 2011 state champion Otter boys swimming and diving team which was inducted into the Fergus Falls High School Hall of Fame.
The 2011 team is the only Otter athletic team to win a state title in the history of Fergus Falls High School.
“This was a very special team, full of good kids and hard workers,” said 2011 team coach Tom Uvaas Saturday evening during the induction ceremony at the Kennedy Secondary School Auditorium, closing out FFHS Homecoming week for 2022.
Uvaas added the pride he has for all teammates in what they are doing in their adult lives, 11 years after winning the state swimming and diving title.
Looking back on the 2011 Otter boys state title team, Uvaas cited “dedicated talent, collaborative coaching, community support and many blessings.”
Fergus Falls won its first state athletic title in school history with a team victory in the 2011 Minnesota Class A Swimming and Diving Championships at the University of Minnesota’s Aquatic Center with a team score of 205. This was just a point ahead of second place finisher St. Thomas Academy.
Uvaas said that the key to Fergus’ championship was the team’s tournament depth, with nine different swimmers and one diver qualifying to race in nine of the 12 events, including all three relays.
Previously, the closest Uvaas’ teams had come to a state crown was back in 2008 when the Otters finished second to St. Thomas Academy.
The 2011 state title team members included captains Mike Hurley, Erik Money and Jacob Fisher along with Dominic Jones, Kyle Beske, Nathan Langston, Kyle Rust, Joe Kitzman, Matthew Jacobson, Cal Mouritsen, Andrew Sterger, Michael Aasness, Clay Danielson, Zach Haus, Keeghan Hurley and Al Pendergrass.
Head coach Uvaas was assisted by coaches Brad Childs and Mike Hartwell.
“Activities director Derek Abrahams deserves a huge thank you for nominating our 2011 swimming and diving state championship team for induction into the high school Hall of Fame,” Uvaas said. “We are there because of Derek.”
Cheers for Spies Riverfront Park
What a warm feeling one has along with thanks to Gary and Sharon Spies when walking along the new Spies Riverfront Park along the Otter Tail River in downtown Fergus Falls.
If you have the opportunity, take time to read the tribute to Gary and Sharon near the Farmers Market structure, up the bank from the river. The words, as follows, speak well of Gary and Sharon who have given so much to Fergus Falls over the years.
“This park is named for Gary and Sharon Spies in thanks for the contributions they and their family have made to our community. For their acts large and small, seen and unseen, done out of their love for this town and its people. This park is dedicated to the people of Fergus Falls and future generations in that same spirit of caring, giving, and helping our neighbors.”
In closing, the tribute reads, “As Gary would say, that’s as good as it gets.”
Maris family embraces Judge
The Roger Maris family was more than happy to embrace New York Yankee Aaron Judge who this fall surpassed the late Fargo native as the new American League all-time home run hitter.
Roger Maris, Jr., traveled to Toronto and was sitting next to the mother of Judge when her son hit home run number 61 on Sept. 28, tying Roger Maris.
“Dad would be very proud of Aaron,” Maris, Jr. said, “because of the way he carries himself. He comes to the ballpark every day mentally prepared. He’s all about doing what’s best for his team.”
Judge hit home run number 62 on Oct. 4 in Texas, setting the new all-time American League single-season home run record. The Yankee star smashed his record-setting homer three days past the 61st anniversary of Maris’ 61st home run in 1961.