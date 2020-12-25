Congress recently passed a $900 billion relief package and the big question is if it’s enough. If you ask the Democrats they will tell you that is just a down payment. If you ask the Republicans, it’s probably enough. I’m not sure what we are getting ourselves into, however, if you think the calvary is on the way with President-elect Joe Biden taking office soon you have another thing coming. And we will need to get our checkbooks ready because taxes will be going up, way up. I say that with confidence because I remember what it was like when Obama was president and I can tell that I paid a lot less tax while Trump was president.
How much is a billion anyway? Well, according to oddhammer.com a billion hours ago man had not yet walked on earth and a billion dollars ago was late yesterday afternoon at the U.S. Treasury. According to usdebtclock.org the U.S. national debt has continued to rise and has now surged past $27.5 trillion. The debt clock is amazing to look at as it has all kinds of information. It shows the U.S. population is more than 330 million, however, it also shows there are only 124 million taxpayers. That’s down more than 30% or 59 million taxpayers since the last time I looked at it back in September, 2019. That’s pretty scary as it means two thirds of our population do not currently pay taxes. No doubt this is a direct result of COVID-19 impacts, the lockdown we had to endure and ongoing restrictions/closings of restaurants and bars etc. Based on my quick back-of-the-napkin math $900 billion may not be enough.
President Trump has now come out and said he would like to see the direct payments to qualifying Americans at $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples. He is also disappointed in the amount of spending attached to the Bill which includes funding for items in Pakistan and Sudan among numerous other wasteful things.
I think Trump is correct, I only wish he had spoken up earlier and had been involved with the negotiations. Americans need help now, not later.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.