Eric and I have lived on Wall Lake since 2007. The first October of living here found us watching a huge flock of small black “ducks” descend on the water. Every morning the entire flock would swim in parade formation from the north end of the lake to the south. Every evening they would make the return trip in the opposite direction. Wall Lake has a rounded northern section and a long narrow southern section. We lived on the southern part of the lake. The flock had the appearance of a wide black stripe that was almost as long as our part of the lake. What kind of ducks are these? I had a lot to learn about waterfowl. Living in town I knew about mallards and Canadian geese, but that’s where my knowledge stopped.
Every year Eric and I watched for the coots. We would see very few all summer but when fall arrived it delivered a huge flock. Every year they performed this coot parade. I thought it was what all coots did. Then we moved to the north part of the lake and I learned the coots do not necessarily travel in parade formation. While the coots sometimes traveled in long strips, they also had groupings that were more like huge round clumps. They tend to stick very close together. Their sheer numbers in a small space makes for significant noise. One day as I was watching them, they suddenly huddled into a very tight group. Hundreds of little coots huddled wing to wing were suddenly very silent ... I glanced up to see an eagle soaring in wide circles around the flock, looking for a stray or feeble coot for dinner. Nothing doing, those coots maintained their fortress of feathers until the eagle gave up and looked for easier prey.
When my oldest grandkids were little, they stayed with grandma and grandpa while mom and dad went on vacation. It being a special treat for us to watch them, I took time off work and enjoyed the grands. The boy was 2, his sister, 3. She was very verbal while her ever silent brother rarely uttered a word. After raking leaves with lots of help from a toddler and a preschooler, we decided to take the paddle boat out. After fitting them with small child-sized life jackets, we climbed into the boat and paddled out on the lake. The coots had arrived, and I was curious to see how close we could come to them. As we neared the flock, this silent young man gleefully cried out, “duck!” I was dumbfounded, his single word was as clear as a bell. I’d never heard him say “gamma” or “drink,” or anything … and then he says duck? Laughing, we paddled faster. The kids loved the coots, and although we chased them around the cove, they swam faster so we never caught up to them. I fondly remember the event every fall when the coots arrive.
A few weeks ago, Eric announced there was a black line along the east side of the lake, apparently the coots had arrived. Last week we had a brisk wind and the coots huddled in our bay for protection. I watched them up close and personal. Ever vigilant, they moved away from shore as soon as I came out of the house. As I approached water’s edge they swam away. When I backed away, they came closer to shore where the water was less choppy. They could even see me through the porch window. The entertaining little black creatures would bob and weave as they swam in the small bay area. They never stop moving and are so fun to watch, it gives new meaning to the phrase, “crazy as a coot.” Further research revealed that as early as the 1700s the term “coot” referred to a simple person, and more recently to an old man. I also read that coot is slang for very cute, which I understand because we find them entertaining.
Since we so enjoy coot season, I decided to ask Mr. Google about them: Coots, also known as mud hens, are not ducks. They belong to a water bird family called rails. These black chicken-like birds do not have webbed feet, but yellowish green legs and feet that seem too large for their round compact bodies. They have white bills and red eyes. About two thirds the size of a mallard, they are so ugly they’re actually cute. I found it fascinating that they move through the water by thrusting their head forward. It makes sense since they don’t have webbed feet for swimming. It also explains why they are so fun to watch, always jerking when they swim. When they take off, they run over the surface of the water and flap their short wings until they are finally airborne. Known for being voracious eaters, they are opportunistic feeders, meaning they will eat whatever they can find from aquatic plants to insects, tadpoles and even small eggs. American coots can have flocks as large as 50,000. One can imagine a huge flock having significant ecological impact on the environment! Thankfully, we see hundreds but never thousands.
With the weather turning colder and snow covering the landscape with a blanket of white, the coots have disappeared. Undoubtedly, they have continued their migration south. Oh well, when October rolls around next year we will see off in the distance, a long black strip moving in parade formation across the water. Then we’ll know the coots have returned.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
