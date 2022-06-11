Who doesn’t love a parade? Summerfest is this weekend and with it comes a waterfall of memories. Specifically, recollections of a lifetime of parades in town. When I was just a little girl, we always went downtown to watch the parades. I remember sitting on the curb watching for daddy (VFW Drill Team) and then the majorettes. In those days, every band was led by a young lady in a very short outfit who blew a whistle and twirled a baton. Holding my breath, I would watch with wonder as she threw it in the air and caught it again, continuing to twirl. I don’t remember much about those parades; I only remember wanting to be a majorette. I wanted to learn how to do that, it was my life’s dream. When people asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, I proudly responded, “A majorette”. Mom and dad bought me the baton and at six, I started taking lessons at the park. After those lessons I also re-evaluated my goals! By 16 I was in the marching band. Our uniforms were maroon and gray wool with maroon hats. They were horrendously hot, too hot to march in so we all purchased navy blue walking shorts at the men’s clothing store and wore white shirts and gold bandana style scarves. I wasn’t all that impressed, but it was better than wool in June.
Many years later I was married and we bought a home on Lincoln Avenue. By the 80’s the annual summer event was known as Scandinavian Days and we had front row seats to watch the parades. We invited friends and family to join us on the lawn to watch the parade as it traveled the length of Lincoln Avenue from Worners Auto Sales (where Pine Plaza is currently located) to Gibson’s parking lot, where it turned north on Friberg Avenue toward the high school. The downtown area was packed with people. Folks would come early, plant their lawn chairs on the sidewalk to claim their space and either visit with friends and neighbors, or leave and hope everything would still be there several hours later. There were many floats and bands and sometimes we had guests from Norway in our parade. Events of the weekend had an international flavor, leaning heavily toward Swedish and Norwegian heritage.
By the mid 80’s my kids were in school and they had a float that looked like the Mayflower. The kids dressed up as pilgrims and indians, which was a real project for us costume designers. What fun we had. It was the first time in years that I wasn’t hosting a parade party at my house. As the kids grew older, they began marching band and we developed a serious case of “parade fever” at our house. The most exciting time was when the band purchased brand new white polyester uniforms with maroon trim. That’s when I officially became a “band mom”, volunteering to help with measuring, fitting, assignment and distribution of those uniforms. We taught teenagers how to hang up their uniforms, how to stand straight and not lean on anything (especially the bus), and to wear white underwear without polka dots, stripes or flowers. You would be amazed to learn how many kids would forget. We actually had spare undies in the trailer in case an emergency arose, like neon striped boxers under white trousers. Kids would sometimes complain about how hot the uniforms were, I often told them, “Be glad they aren’t wool!”
As the cost of travel for marching bands became an issue, many bands quit marching. One year, we only had the Fergus Falls High School band for Scandinavian Days so the kids marched in their uniforms at the beginning of the parade, then changed into jeans and pep band t-shirts and marched again at the end of the parade playing pep band music. Hey, it worked. Times were tough and we did what we could!
When the summer event was changed to Summerfest, I resisted the change kicking and screaming, but in the end, I understood the shift to a multicultural community event. Over time the parade route was altered and the center of activity shifted to the Kirkbride Park. I was downright grumpy about the change, until I experienced it. The event planners were wise! It is a lovely venue for the event and it has grown in popularity to the extent that tourists are again coming to Fergus Falls to take in the festivities. As I took in the sights, sounds and intoxicating smells, while hearing the laughter from children and families, I fell in love with the event all over again. Nevertheless, I was happy when the parade returned to downtown. Nowadays the event includes a variety of venues: downtown, local businesses, the airport and Kirkbride Park.
Take time this weekend to participate in Summerfest, take in the parade and enjoy the variety of events. It’s a great time to support our community and celebrate with family and friends. Make memories with your family. Someday our grandchildren will be telling their kids about how much fun they had in Fergus Falls at Summerfest. However, I doubt they will ever get to see a majorette twirl a baton in the parade!