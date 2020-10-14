If anyone suggested to my mom that it would be fun to go to a cabin in the woods where there was no running water, no electricity, and (figure it out) no bathroom … she would flat out declare that she lived without electricity and running water as a child and why would anyone in their right mind think that was a fun adventure? Nope, in her world anything that even hinted of being an antique was a fancy word for old junk. I on the other hand grew up with all the comforts of home, no antiques, hot and cold running water and flush toilets. Maybe that is why I love the outdoors and staying in our little cabin in the big woods?
While we enjoy camping, there is something special about going to our woods, our cabin. We leave the tyranny of the shoulds behind and experience a few hours of life that has no conveniences but is simple and ever so much slower.
There are a few challenges with a dry cabin in the woods that sits empty much of the time. One is uninvited guests. The two-legged kind aren’t much of a problem because when you quit talking to them, they go home. But the four-legged uninvited guests, the ones with fur, are much harder to get rid of. Several years ago, we suffered an infestation of mice and asked for the help of my father-in-law, trapper extraordinaire. He trapped 25 mice in a week. Since there is no plumbing or electricity in the cabin, no holes drilled, and wire mesh under the floor to keep wildlife outdoors, we were perplexed as to how they got in. We found the “leak” under our metal roof, filled it with steel wool and have had no further trouble, until this week. We went for a short visit on Sunday and found a dead mouse in the “just in case” trap that is always set, along with three dead mice in a bucket that sits under the water jug to catch the drips. Apparently, they fell into it and couldn’t get out, (ewe).
Having been down this road before, I told Eric we needed to check the bed because we are staying there for a few days next week and I do not want to climb into bed on the night of our arrival only to find it inhabited by the filth and leftover lunch of hantavirus spreading rodents. (Last time I slept on top of the covers with my clothes and jacket on.)
Sure enough, the furry varmints wiggled their way under the bedclothes and mouse droppings were abundant. We removed all the bedding. Suspiciously, I shook the blanket and out dropped five well peeled acorns! Bed lunch! Yuck. How in the world did they get food into our cabin? I’m a little afraid of what we will find when we go back out there. The bedding, however, will be clean as I am washing it in hot water while writing this column. My first day in our love nest will be spent sanitizing the entire cabin. Remember I said we go there to escape the tyranny of the shoulds? Well, so much for that theory.
Since we live in the country, we have had similar mouse wars at home. They don’t get as prolific and never end up in our beds. We learned our cat is afraid of mice in the house, although I have witnessed her eating them outdoors. My theory is she doesn’t like the scratching of the claws on the floor. Every fall, they tend to find an opening to squeeze through. One year they came in alongside the gas line to the stove. This year they followed the water pipes, chewed through the insulation that keeps the pipes from freezing and helped themselves to the cat’s food.
Eating the cat’s food takes me back to newlywed days when my husband and I purchased our first home. It was one that survived the tornado of 1919 and had only a dug-out stone basement. There was nothing to keep the mice out, they just crawled between the rocks and made themselves at home.
We had removed the fuel oil boiler and installed forced air heat, but the radiator holes had not yet been plugged. One hole in the kitchen was next to the cat dish. Every night when we went to bed, she took up her sentinel position and waited for the invasion. That cat was a prolific mouser and she had plenty of game to play with. We learned the true meaning of the game cat and mouse.
I know it sounds awful, but she toyed with them until they were finally dead. We actually heard the screeches and scuffles! Some nights she killed more than she could eat, and we would wake up to a spare mouse part on the carpet. When my eldest child was born, I’d get up in the middle of the night and put slippers on to go to the nursery. There was always this nagging fear of finding a mouse in my slippers, but it was less risky than stepping on a dead mouse part. Those were the days. I’m glad they are gone.
Whether it’s in a cabin or an old house, most of us have battled mice. While the experiences are not pleasant, they make for great stories. What are your experiences? Have you battled mice? Weekend cabin or home? I’m waiting to hear your stories.
