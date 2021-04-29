I
f you recall, last week we had snow and cold … again. On Monday snowflakes cascaded like a ticker tape parade. I finished my errands in town and Kent, the carryout at Service Food commented that it looked like the sun was trying to peek out. Hope was born.
After putting away a two-week supply of groceries and starting a load of laundry, I stepped out on the deck to a bright warm sun and a cacophony of birds chirping merrily. Although the thermometer declared it was only 32 degrees and the trees waved wildly in the brisk breeze, there was indeed promise in the sunshine. The house offered some protection from the relentless wind but it seemed to wrap itself around the buildings as wind is want to do. Some towels from water fitness class were draped over the deck railing and I had a brainstorm. There must be a few blankets around the house that need airing. I brought drying racks out to the deck and carried out a large blanket and more damp towels. After strategically arranging the blanket and towels on the racks and deck railing, voila! I developed an adult version of a blanket tent, or in this case, a blanket fort, since the ceiling was the sunlit blue sky.
I discovered blanket forts as a child when either my mom or my neighbor’s mom hung blankets out to dry or air out on the clothesline. Sometimes my friends and I would haul blankets out to the clothesline and hang them up with clothespins to make forts. In those days, every house and many apartment buildings had clotheslines for the residents. I don’t know of a home in our neighborhood that didn’t have one. Today they are on the endangered species list, although I still have one and I believe mine is the only clothesline in our neighborhood. Having said that, mine is an umbrella type, which still makes for fine forts and tents, but it is nothing like the long narrow clotheslines that were held up with huge T shaped poles and multiple long metal or vinyl clad wires.
Making a tent with the clothesline was pretty straight forward, hang the blankets in any arrangement you choose and fasten them to the wires with clothespins. Then use more clothespins to hold the blankets together. Since it’s important for large items like blankets and jeans to not touch the ground, clothesline poles were about 5 1\2 feet high. The last step of adding a blanket across the top required a taller person like an older sister, brother, or a mom to help since we were relatively short people. It was pretty hard to find a mom who had time, and brothers and sisters may or may not cooperate, so if all else failed, you could use a really sturdy chair to climb on to get that last blanket across the top of the line to make the roof and pin it into place. If you had enough clothespins, you could hold the sides together all the way to the ground and only leave a small opening to enter the fort. The only problem with our forts was the heat under all those blankets. And of course, there were no windows. So typically, we would play in the tent for a few minutes, get too hot and leave in search of another activity. If we chose a fort rather than a tent, we could eliminate the roof and stay much cooler, but what was the fun of that? Half the challenge was getting that roof up. And so it went in the olden days.
Over the years I have introduced indoor blanket tents with nieces and nephews, and then with my own children. More recently I have shared them with my grandchildren. This, however, is the first time I have employed one for my own pleasure as an adult. I have a new appreciation for blanket tents. I found myself relaxed, content, peaceful. As I sat reading in my cozy fort, the wind roared in the trees overhead and the sun beat down on me. I could hardly believe that although the thermometer stubbornly declared it was still 32 degrees, I actually had to remove my jacket. While I contentedly sat in my shirtsleeves as the radiant rays of the sun warmed my blanketed space, enjoying the blissful bird songs, I completed important reading. It’s good to know that as adults we can revisit some of our childhood experiences either with children or without. So long as there are no witnesses and we do no harm, we can still enjoy some of the experiences of youth. Life is good!
As is generally promised, “all good things must come to an end” and so they did. As the afternoon progressed, the clouds started building and soon overcame the sun. With its radiance occluded, it suddenly became very cool. The thermometer laughed as it announced that the air had warmed to 34 degrees, but it felt decidedly cooler. Nevertheless, as I folded up the blankets which now smelled of fresh air, gathered the dry towels, and stored my drying racks, I realized that while I enjoyed my cozy little blanket fort, Mother Nature had accomplished my goals. Surely, it must be spring!
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
