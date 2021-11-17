This fall has been phenomenally perfect when it comes to weather. Now the forecasters promised stormy weather for late fall. The past few storms brought wind and rain, but this past weekend we had our first snow. It brought to mind the first snows of years past. One year, I drove to work with the first snow of November gracing the landscape like a clean white blanket. My initial impression was that it was gorgeous and peaceful. The transformation from dull, dirty, gray clouds and ground to the freshness of crisp clean snow was a demonstration of what the Bible says when we read that Jesus will make us whiter than snow when he forgives our sins. What a great analogy!
After staying indoors all day last Saturday, I wondered if this would be the first year that I didn’t love the snow. As I stepped outside on Sunday morning, I realized the wonder and joy of snow hadn’t left me. The wintery weather took me back to 1977 when I was pregnant with my first child.
She was due Nov. 17, and I was working as long as possible before the baby was born. Scheduled to work at 6 a.m., I arose early. The phone unexpectedly rang, and I wondered who it could be at 5:30 a.m. No, I’m not late for work, maybe someone needs a ride ... it was Dad, he also gets up early to go to work. “I thought you might want a ride to work today.” Surprise on my part since this has never happened before, I asked why. He went on to explain, “It snowed last night, and I thought you may not want to take your car out.” “OK,” I replied, “I’ll be ready in a few minutes.” Dad lived a block away, so it won’t take long for him to arrive.
“Do I need my boots?”
“I don’t know, maybe.”
I stepped out the back door into calf-deep snow. Yes, I need my boots! Digging my boots out of storage, I was pulling them on when Dad walked into the house.
“It’s kinda deep, hope we can get up the hill,” he reported. I climbed into his nice warm car, thankful for his thoughtfulness. We headed up North Broadway to the Fergus Falls State Hospital but had to stop for an oncoming vehicle at the intersection of Broadway and Fir. Bad timing … once we stopped, there was no making it up the hill, let alone around the corner. Dad tried backing up and going again, but to no avail. Three strikes and you’re out. By the third attempt the car was sliding sideways before we called a halt to the adventure. He returned me to my home. I called work to say I couldn’t make it in unless someone wanted to pick me up with a snowmobile. The reply was “You stay home, we don’t want any babies born here on my watch!"
Nine-month pregnant women are not encouraged to ride snowmobiles, so it was not an option. They did send four-wheel drive vehicles and snowmobiles out to pick up essential employees, but no such activity for me.
In our backyard parking area was our speed boat, my little Opal Cadet, and my husband’s car. All covered in deep snow. The cars were fine, but that boat looked a little lost buried under 10 inches of fresh, sparkling snow. We had just taken it to Lake Lida to see the colored leaves from the lakeside a few weeks earlier and had not yet taken time to put it into storage for the winter. If I remember correctly, it may have stayed in the parking lot behind the house all winter since the snow never melted until spring.
That early winter we had one storm after another. With each event I worried about getting to the hospital. Hello, we lived on Lincoln Avenue! If we could get down the driveway, we could make it to the hospital, if not, emergency vehicles would come to our aid. But first-time moms typically have lots of worries. Over the years, I’ve learned to anticipate the first snow, the first winter storms, and winter in general. The trick is to be prepared … in advance.
That year wasn’t the only big early permanent snow for our area. In 1940 was the Armistice Day blizzard on Nov. 11-12, and in 1991 we had the never forgotten Halloween blizzard, but that opens another can of worms that I don’t have time for today. If you have memories of the 1940 blizzard, I would love to hear from you, it was a little before my time. But I digress …
Is winter here to stay? Time will tell. Usually, the weather moderates and the first snow melts. By the time you read this, the question will have undoubtedly been answered. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center is calling for the December-February period to be influenced by La Niña. For "Greater" Minnesota that means equal chances of colder or milder weather with equal chances of more or less snow. The report was so helpful! In the meantime, I hope this story has dredged up pleasant early snow memories for you. I love hearing from you at the Y, the grocery store, or wherever we run in to each other. Keep reading and seize the day.