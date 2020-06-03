We just experienced our 2020 introduction to hot weather. Just last Sunday Eric went to the storage closet to bring out the last of his summer clothes and we packed away heavy sweatshirts and jeans to make room for cooler clothing. For the record, this is Minnesota and we kept out three or four sweatshirts because we know … weather is a fickle master. This morning when I finally peeled myself off the sheets, Eric was up and dressed in his favorite baggy shorts and a light sweatshirt. He was barefoot, no more slippers, yes! Summer must be here. As I write this, I am sitting on my porch, watching the rain, in my favorite baggy shorts and T-shirt thinking about summer clothes, it promises to be hot later today.
Ladies, if you were a teenager or young adult in the ‘50s, did you have a summer dress with fitted bodice and gored skirt? A summer version of a poodle skirt? Since I was too young in the ‘50s to care about style, I checked with Mr. Google, 5 to 1 the style was one- and two-piece dresses of this design. Some, for the very brave, displayed a halter style top. I remember Mom had a pretty print dress with a fitted top and a very full skirt that she wore when Dad took her dancing. I thought it was gorgeous, of course I was not a fashion expert at 4 years old, or even later when I was 8.
The ‘50s also brought pedal pushers into vogue. These were tightfitting capri pants that apparently were the best thing for riding bike, or so the name infers. Along with pedal pushers were Bermuda shorts and short-shorts. Sorry, the ‘70s may have introduced hot pants, but in reality, they were the rose of a different color to short-shorts of the ‘50s.
As a child I wore sun suits. Remember them? They were little one piece outfits with elastic around the short legs and very thin rows of elastic at the waist. The sleeveless garment had ties at the shoulders to hold them on. They were of lightweight cotton and as comfortable as pajamas but intended for daywear. I think they were designed by men because if you had to go “potty”, you had to untie the strings and pull the entire garment to your knees to get the job done. (Men would not consider such an inconvenience.) I remember my biggest challenge was to allow myself enough time to succeed in this task. As I cruised the internet, I learned that children’s sun suits today are one-piece affairs with long sleeves and long legs to protect one from the sun. My how times have changed!
In the ‘50s ladies swimwear consisted primarily of one-piece suits of various styles, but with the ‘60s came the bikini. Early on they were relatively conservative tops and bottoms, but over time became more risqué. Today I saw one that did nothing more than cover the essentials. Uffdah! I think I was 13 when I had my first two-piece swimsuit and I needed the approval of my dad before I was allowed to keep it. Ladies, when did you get yours? What was it like? Could you wear it in public at the beach or was it for water wear only? My sister-in-law wore a bikini while swimming in the ocean in Hawaii when a strong wave knocked her off her feet and stole her swimsuit top. Her husband rescued her, and she went back to one-piece suits when she swam in the ocean.
The ‘60s also brought the shift, a simple, straight, sleeveless dress in lightweight cotton, with the hem around the knee. They went much shorter as time passed. They were easy to sew, cheap to make, cool, and marginally comfortable. By the end of the ‘60s we were wearing my favorite style: the tent dress. Ugly as sin unless you were a size 2, but thin as I was, it was fine, and they were comfortable. Eventually we all wore miniskirts. Shortly thereafter women and girls gave up wearing dresses for everything but church and business.
Remember halter tops? They were popular in the early ‘70s. When I graduated from high school, two girlfriends and I went to a cabin on Lake of the Woods for a graduation celebration. We were 18 and getting our first taste of adulthood. While there, we drove up to Winnipeg, Canada, to experience the city and go shopping. While shopping, we each bought a halter top. For me it was a first and I felt a little naked, but cute! We wore them on our trip back to Minnesota. When we came to customs, we were asked if we had anything to declare, where we went and what we did. We smiled and told the officer we had been shopping in Winnipeg and all we had to bring back were the shirts we were wearing. He smiled at us and sent us on our way. We were surprised how easy it was to cross the border. Was it our smiles or the outfits? Or was it merely the fact that three naïve 18 year old women in halter tops did not look like terrorists or drug dealers?
From sun suits to halter tops to baggy cotton shorts and T-shirts, women and girls’ fashions always change. (It keeps the economy going.) Many fads have resurrected from past fashions like hot pants from shorts shorts, and capris from pedal pushers. However, now in retirement mode, I go for comfort first and style second. Fashion is not as compelling when you don’t wear a single digit size! Summer is here and I vote for clothes that are cool and comfortable balanced with a few that are warm and cozy. How about you?
