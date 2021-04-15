It’s that time of year. The smelt would be running just about now, and as far as I can tell, it is a go for this year. Last year it was cancelled due to COVID, I wonder if the fish were informed? I did read one report that stated there was still snow in the woods of northeast Minnesota which keeps the waters cold and slows the run, so if you are a smelt enthusiast, you might want to check that out. Especially after the recent snow. I understand the annual netting event was quite the party. Have you ever gone smelting? Most of us have not, but I do remember the year 1976, when my husband went with a bunch of guys. He said they had a blast and he stopped and bought me a decorative birdcage as a gift since I wasn’t invited to go along. Personally, I rather eat them at the smelt fry than brave the cold to net them at night. Did you attend the annual smelt fry we had here in Fergus Falls? I have learned that smelt are an invasive species and with the cleaning up of Lake Superior, the numbers have dropped dramatically, which probably explains why we no longer have smelt fries. Many Lake Superior and tourists still flock to the North Shore of Lake Superior and net them in mid-April. I read they are running on the South Shore streams in Wisconsin right now.
Thanks to my new friend, Mr. Roger Rustad, who does research for the Historical Society, I learned a few fascinating facts about the smelt fry. The event was hosted by the Fergus Falls Area Save the Wetlands Club as a fundraiser as well as a venue for educating the public of the need to save the wetlands. The Fergus Falls Fish and Game Club lent a helping hand. The two clubs worked closely together when it came to cleaning smelt. A couple of brave and hardy men travelled to Duluth every year to net the smelt. In later years they purchased the smelt already cleaned. In spite of the fun of catching them, my guess is the men were more than happy to eliminate that nasty cleaning job.
As a kid, I remember looking forward to the event with great anticipation. The Daily Journal would show pictures of thousands of smelt that were being cleaned and prepared for the hundreds of town folks who would congregate at the armory to feast on the finger sized delicacies. The Save the Wetlands Club reported they served about 2,000 people in the peak years of the two day event.
Be sure to get there early! The line would be very long, and as you waited in line, you would talk and joke with your neighbors and friends. Sometimes kids would tear around, running and laughing, but it was never allowed in our family, manners you know. We would wait patiently in line. The air was filled with grease as the huge open fry vats boiled with oil when the cornmeal battered fish were dropped in. If you visited the armory days later, you could still smell fish and grease. The coolest thing was the smelt fry was an all you could eat event, and I watched many men make multiple trips through the line for seconds and thirds. I remember the fins, I tried to eat around them and I left the tails. The only problem with that is there was proof as to whether or not you ate your fair share, or if you made a royal pig of yourself. My brother and I would compare to see who could eat more, I doubt I ever won that competition. Dad said it was safer to eat the tails so no one would know how much you actually ingested. We didn’t just eat smelt. Our well balanced meal included a huge pile of potato chips, ripple chips if I remember correctly, a scoop of tartar sauce (my favorite part), and a slice of fluffy white bread with butter. The Coke vendor came and we could have a cup of either Coke or 7up. Mom, not being a fan of pop, said one cup was plenty, remember your manners.
Otto Richter warmed up the crowd with his accordion and on Friday nights, The Carlisle Band entertained the crowd while we waited, ate and visited with neighbors. I also learned that my old friend Alfred Schultz and friends supplied accordion music at later events. The Fish and Wildlife Service organized movies in the east room of the armory. We often slipped in there to watch movies so long as someone kept our place in line. I also remember balloons, laughter, and a general festive atmosphere. What a great memory of growing up in a small town. It was a wonderful time of community, of coming together sharing a simple meal. Then we’d return home, wash our faces, throw our grease infused clothes in the laundry, and savor the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of the smelt fry until next year. I’m quite sure once a year was enough.
The last smelt fry in Fergus Falls was in 1996. It went on longer than I recalled. While there are fewer smelt fries than in the past, they still exist, but it’s challenging to find them. Hopefully they will not go the way of dinosaurs. I hope you have enjoyed this walk down memory lane. As always, it has been delightful to take a backward glance and reminisce about the annual smelt fry, one of my favorite childhood memories of Fergus Falls.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.