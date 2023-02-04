I am so excited, I have been waiting an entire year to write this column! Yep, I started writing for the Journal in February with my first column coming out the first week in March, just in time to miss the Frostbite Festival. As a child the annual winter extravaganza was called Winter Wonderland. Aptly named, for me it was the highlight of winter. I am certain there were many events during the weekend I was unaware of, but there were also annual events for which I could hardly wait!
Living on the river in winter meant the first thing every day, upon waking up, was to check the fog over the water. If you couldn’t see across, it was cold and you had better add an extra scarf and pants under your dress to go to school. If it was really heavy fog, maybe mom would drive. As I have stated previously, I remember more snow than we typically get these days. But weather notwithstanding, Winter Wonderland continued regardless of whether or not you could see across the river, in other words, we tough Minnesotans celebrated winter no matter how cold and snowy it was. I don’t remember ever having a blizzard during the event, but it probably happened.
Winter Wonderland was a weeklong event. An article in the Fergus Falls Daily Journal in 1966 solicited talent for the Lions Amateur Talent Competition. Auditions took place in January, with four categories: vocal, instrumental, under 12 and novelty. A few acts I remember was a fifth grade “rock” band that I thought was amazing for kids that young. (I was in sixth grade the year they performed.) I also remember the Barbershop Quartets in their red vests, singing four part harmony. One year, a contestant from the Miss Fergus Falls Pageant told the story of the “Three Pittle Ligs” It was called a Tairy Fale and it was hilarious.
The Miss Fergus Falls Pageant took place during Winter Wonderland and at every major event that week the young women who were competing in the Miss Fergus Falls Pageant would be introduced. Can you imagine a pageant that required the contestants to attend every evening for an entire week? It was thrilling to see all those pretty women in their fancy clothes. I always felt proud if I knew even one of the women. As I grew older, I actually knew some of them personally. I remember clearly the year the announcer accidentally declared the wrong person so be the winner and had to fix it! Ufdah! Anyway, the Miss Fergus Falls Contest was the end of the week highlight to the celebration.
The Boy Scouts held their annual Klondike event during Winter Wonderland. They had competitions and races, along with a winter campout. I couldn’t imagine camping outside in the middle of winter, still can’t. I remember one year it was so cold that the overnight campout was canceled, but the other Boy Scout events went on as planned.
The absolute highlight of the weeklong celebration in my opinion, was the bonfire on Lake Alice. Back in those days, almost everyone had a real Christmas tree. After Christmas the trees were put outside on the boulevard to be picked up by the city. Just before Winter Wonderland all the trees would be hauled to Lake Alice and dumped on the ice. The trees would be burned in an evening bonfire with the residents of the city watching. I remember the fire department being on duty, and there was probably an emergency medical team attending. My parents always told us to stay close by because they didn’t want us catching on fire or falling through the ice. “You don’t know how thin the ice can be close to the fire.” Ah, but in a child’s eyes, the blazing inferno was captivating and stimulated anticipation from Christmas until early February. We pestered Mom and Dad about watching and even if it was only for a few minutes, we always attended. What an amazing fire!
Other events included card competitions and square dancing, ice races, basketball games, broomball, ice skating, dog sled races, snow sculpturing and much more. The week was a wonderland of fun with the community coming together to fight off cabin fever and socialize with our neighbors.
Don’t miss this year’s Frostbite Festival! The name has changed, but the goal of bringing people together, getting out of the house and socializing with friends and neighbors remains the same. There will be no beauty contest or bon fire on the lake, but I just signed up to give out hot chocolate at Lake Alice during an outdoor movie on the lake! Can you imagine? Get out your long underwear, hats, mittens, camp chairs and sleeping bags for this event. Let’s celebrate winter with Minnesota pride. Fifty years from now someone will be writing about the residents of Fergus Falls who sat out on Lake Alice to watch movies in February at Frostbite Festival! I can hardly wait.
