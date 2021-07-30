Out of the mist and fog of early morning rise the haunting wails of the loon. We hear them often as they reach out to their mates. The common loon, Minnesota’s state bird, is no stranger to the waters of Otter Tail County. Everything I’ve read says they are in northern Minnesota. I don’t consider us northern, but we certainly are home to many loons. Wall Lake currently has three mating pairs. I love listening to the loons in the evening as they fly overhead with their yodels as well as their wails in the early morning. Their melodic tremolo can be heard throughout the day. As people questioned me this week about my upcoming topic, I received many insightful tidbits of information about loons that I followed up on and what do you know? All the facts that I was told turned out to be accurate!
Let’s jump into the facts with both feet: The common loon is best known for its wail, distinctive pointed black beak, black and white diamond patterned back and stunning white breast. They are among the largest of the swimming/diving birds. Male loons, being larger than females, can grow to 35 inches long with a wingspan of up to 5 feet! Loons vary in weight from 3 ½ to over 17 pounds. Unlike most birds that have lightweight hollow bones, loon bones are solid. The heaviness of their bones help them dive deep into the water to find food. Known to dive as deep as 150 feet, I‘m sure they’re happy that Wall Lake is only 27 feet deep. To my surprise, loons are totally carnivorous; eating fish, crustaceans, frogs and insects. Their red eyes facilitate finding food underwater.
My neighbor informed me that several years ago he found a dead loon in the water. It appeared perfect, and cause of death could not be determined. He was astounded by the overall size of the bird, which he described as massive, with a huge wingspan. Calling the DNR to report the finding, he was advised to freeze it until the following Monday. I’m sure his wife was thrilled to have a dead loon in her freezer! Anyway, he took the bird to DNR but never heard anything from them. (I hope they had the bird preserved by a taxidermist.)
The most fascinating aspect of the loon is their cry. If you have ever heard loons, you undoubtedly recall their famous wail. However, the sound that strikes me most often is the loud yodeling I hear when they fly. While we were at Itasca State Park recently, we went through the visitor center which had displays of many birds and animals of the area. Included in the display was a description of the four calls of the loon and when they are used. Curiously, each bird’s calls are uniquely distinctive. It is really quite fascinating!
The first call is a short “hoot” used to communicate between mates or with their chicks. It’s simply a family conversation. I’ve never heard them hoot, so they must chat quietly.
The next call is the wail. This is the haunting call for which the loon is famous. Used between mates to keep track of each other, one will wail, “I’m here, where are you?” and the other will respond with a corresponding wail, “I’m over here!” This evocative exchange will continue for several minutes as they locate each other. They frequently wail when several pairs share a lake.
The melodic tremolo is a warning cry. This is the cry that Audrey Hepburn tries to imitate in the movie, “On Golden Pond.” I heard a tremolo the other day as two loons were nearby. Looking up, I spied an eagle circling above! What a fabulous firsthand example of their warning cry. Loons also tend to tremolo when they are annoyed by boaters as well as when announcing their presence on a lake.
The final cry, which is most common in early summer, is the yodel. Only males yodel. The call is loud and piercing. This imposing call says, “I’m here, I’m male, this is my territory, and I am ready and willing to fight! It is both a warning and a challenge. The amazing thing about the yodel is that when males move to a new territory, their song changes!
Loon families are closely knit. In early summer we can occasionally see a baby or two hitching a ride on their mother’s back. It’s reported that while they ride for up to two weeks of age, they’re skillful swimmers within two days of hatching. Using binoculars to watch chicks ride on mom’s back is a rare treat. In spite of painstaking parenting, chicks are very susceptible to predation. A friend reported watching twin chicks riding and swimming in early summer. Then there was only one, then there were none. A sad report, but not uncommon. Although they typically lay one to two eggs, if they lose their family, some pairs may renest. Statistically, loons will have one surviving fledgling every two years. On the other hand, they live longer than many birds (documented up to 30 years) so they have many years to repopulate their species.
I hope you have enjoyed this little ornithology lesson. There is much more to learn, however, my column is meant only to entertain. If we learn something along the way, all the better. My challenge to you is to take notice of our loons. See if you can identify their different calls. It’s kinda fun!
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
