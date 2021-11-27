As Congress is busy passing relevant legislation that includes assistance for climate change mitigation such as the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Fergus Falls Citizens’ Climate Lobby is having a busy fall engaging the public in outreach, and encouraging our state and federal legislators to support climate legislation. Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots-advocacy climate-change organization focused on national policies to address climate change such as a carbon price with cash-back to households and the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act. Grassroots lobbying is done through calling, and meeting face to face with legislators on specific climate legislation.
On Oct. 25, three local members met with Ben Anderson, District 7 director for Rep. Michelle Fischbach. On Nov. 15, nine CCL chapter leaders from Bemidji, Fergus Falls and Willmar met via Zoom with Fischbach’s D.C. staff, Nick Lunneborg (legislative director), and Sean Murphy (legislative assistant). CCL is grateful for continued open dialogue with Fischbach’s office on this important issue.
On Oct. 28, a public event with Dr. Mark Seeley, the famous U of M climatologist, was held at A Center for the Arts in Fergus Falls. It was attended by 260 people both in person and over FaceBook Live. He also spoke to several classes at Kennedy Secondary School in the afternoon. Seeley reported information on climate change specific to Otter Tail County. He gave many interesting statistics, but one that was staggering was that between the first printing of his Minnesota Weather Almanac in 2005 and the second edition, 10 years later, 17,000 climate records were broken in Minnesota. He told the audience that this is a number that climate experts would expect to see over 1,000 years, not 10; making clear the urgent need to enact policies that address the climate crisis. Ben Anderson (Fischbach’s district director), and other local and state leaders attended this informational event. Thanks goes out to the Unitarian Church of Underwood and West Central Initiative for funding this event, and to A Center for the Arts for hosting in their beautiful theater. The link to Seeley’s presentation is DKRTk5vks2PCjxBCyyS1G14uKQv/view drive.google.com/file/d/1J8hC and the public is free to view this presentation and also to share it with groups through April 2022.
If members of the public are interested in joining CCL, they can do so by going to cclusa.org or emailing Monke at fergusfalls.mn@citizensclimatelobby.org.