In case you are not aware of it, the time allowed for public input regarding the proposed Glacial Edge Trail Extension is almost over. You only have a short time left to chime in with your opinion of this trail plan which will connect Fergus Falls to the Perham to Pelican Rapids Regional Trail in Maplewood State Park. The Nov. 4 Facebook post on the Otter Tail County Minnesota page says to provide your thoughts after checking it out, but doesn’t say where. Some people are commenting right on the Facebook post, but if you click through, it says to send comments and concerns to Matt Yavarow, the Otter Tail County assistant engineer at myavarow@co.ottertail.mn.us via email. I hope this does not mean they will ignore the comments on the Facebook post itself, from the people who don’t take the time to click through to the county website.
Since the Maplewood segment of the Perham to Pelican Regional Trail might not actually happen, or might happen in the distant future, it seems premature to make a plan. On the other hand, if there is no interest, or very little interest, now would be the time to stop it before it starts to cost further money or county employee time. The time and planning that has taken place so far on all these trails has cost so much money, it’s difficult to believe the commissioners would continue throwing good money after bad, since there was never a feasibility study to begin with. They did not bother to determine from the public if these trails were wanted, how many people would use them, or if it would be worth the taxpayer funds it would cost. Do county employees really need this kind of “busywork?” Perhaps we have too many employees if they have time to spend on projects that seem to be unwanted by a majority of the residents of the county, and certainly are not a priority.
This proposed 14-mile paved trail extension follows close to County Road 1 and County Road 3, but is separated from these roads. It looks like it will be using private land, taken by eminent domain. Most successful trails follow abandoned railroad tracks, not taken by eminent domain, so are much less controversial. I have been unable to find any evidence that eminent domain has previously been used by a county in Minnesota for the use of a bike trail. If a county can take personal property by force for a bike trail, what else can they take? Can they take my beach, your pasture to make a park, my neighbor’s driveway to become a lake access? It is my opinion that no matter how the land is obtained, no money should be spent on this project, especially since the commissioners know finances will be very tight in 2021. There is no date listed on the website, but at the last commissioners meeting they mentioned that they are taking all comments for a short time only, so if you believe it’s good, bad or have suggestions, be sure to send your comments to Yavarow before the public input window slams shut.
Another Facebook post on Otter Tail County Minnesota, dated Nov. 5, says there will be a public hearing regarding the OTC Long-Range Strategic Plan on Nov. 23. More details were published in the Journal on Nov. 9. This published Journal article tells how to attend the meeting, and comment on the plan. In the next week, I am interested in studying this plan to see if it is individual to our county, or if it is just a copy of a U.N. agenda plan. I encourage you to study it as well, as our opinions might be totally different, or essentially the same. They are welcoming comments on it.
On Nov. 17, there is a public hearing about unmanned law enforcement aerial drones and a public hearing regarding the appointment of the offices of auditor-treasurer and recorder. I don’t know how to be involved in these last two public hearings, as I have not found any publicity on them. If you can find anything, please let me know at 218-234-1162. Thank you!
Marcia Huddleston is the deputy chair of the Otter Tail County Republicans.
