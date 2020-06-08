Sometimes we need to retreat to a place that is unfamiliar to us, reconnecting with a lifestyle our ancestors lived daily. Back to a more simple time without the majority of electronics and more peace and quiet. It was time to travel back into the woods.
So about a week ago, I went camping for the first time in years. I don’t want to say that I was excited for the proposition, but I thought that it would be good to get outside, get some fresh air, unplug and spend time with my kids. As a family that is involved in Cub Scouts, I thought that I should take as many opportunities to camp before I have to do it for real.
My family and I went camping on some land owned by my in-laws. It was a very wooded area that they had created hiking trails, a small cabin and a solid tent camping site. After years of roughing it, my in-laws had recently made the site accommodating for those that were less venturous (my daughter and I) and allowed them to camp year-round without having to pack everything just to do so.
The first thing we did when we got to the campsite was head out on the trails. My mother-in-law was busy cutting brush to clear another trail and we were told that she was down the trail. My son, ever enthusiastic, sprinted down the trail aways in hopes of finding his grandmother. We followed at a slower pace, walking and taking in the scenery. When we didn’t come across him after a minute, I went ahead at a brisker pace to see where he had gone off to. Worry didn’t set in, despite being told that bears and other predators had frequented the camp recently, and we found him roughly 20 seconds later returning back up the path after saying “I went really far and couldn’t find her.”
We later discovered her down the trail and went walking past large swatches of poison ivy (great … ). None of us would get it but we were clearly glad we showed up in pants and shoes and not shorts and sandals. While my daughter stayed close to my mother-in-law as she learned about different plants in the area, my son was climbing whatever trees he could.
Most of the afternoon we got familiar with our surroundings. Sitting in our lawn chairs and catching up on our weeks, we occasionally would do a few things like set up our tent and eat dinner, while the kids used a metal detector to search for treasure (actually a missing tent stake was what we were looking for). Time seemed to fly by as we had no stresses or things to do.
Later that night, we sat by the campfire and enjoyed the night sky. The kids learned how to build a fire from their uncles and roasted marshmallows to make s’mores. My daughter requested that we tell spooky campfire stories, this brought on jokes from the adults saying “there will be no Social Security when you grow up,” “you will have to work a 50-hour work week” and “your company won’t make your 401K.” My daughter was not amused, so I pulled out the phone and looked up suitable children’s campfire stories. After telling two or three (which actually were darker than I thought they would be), my family began to get tired.
We headed back to the tent (an old-school family tent with the “they don’t make them like this anymore” disclaimer) and called it a night. My wife, son and I each slept on an air mattress, while my daughter slept on foam padding. This type of camping was better than the sleeping bag on the ground in a pup tent.
The worst part of the experience was the morning. While I understand that it is usually cooler in the morning, I didn’t expect it to be hovering in the low 30s. My wife had packed sleeping bags for both our kids, but we only had blankets and it was a chilling awakening. I felt like a Popsicle inside a freezer when I woke up, despite sleeping in a long-sleeve shirt and sweatpants.
That morning, my phone blew up and I had to get back to town due to the news. It was nice to have a few hours away and just enjoy nature. I envy those people that can go for a week or more on vacation and know that when they return things will remain mostly the same. Also with the pandemic, being cooped up had worn on us mentally and made it great to get outdoors.
I hope that everyone gets an opportunity to get outside and experience a stress-free experience. For me, it did wonders.
