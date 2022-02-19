At the start of the 1981-82 high school boys basketball season, coaches Bob Bjorklund of Fergus Falls and John Erickson of Detroit Lakes both felt that their squads were capable of reaching the state high school basketball tournament. So did their fans.
The Otter boys were hoping to reach state for the first time in 25 years, the last time being in 1957. The Lakers were experiencing an even longer drought, since 1918.
The Scott Mesker-led Otters played superbly 40 years ago, looking for a showdown with the Lakers in the 1982 north half action of Region 8AA. That’s when Minnesota still had two classes of high school basketball.
Fergus Falls, before getting its post-season game with the Lakers, received a confidence booster with a regular season 65-60 home victory over rival Moorhead. This gave the Otters win number 15 during the 1981-82 season.
The showdown with the Lakers in the north half region finals took place Saturday evening, Mar. 13, 1982, at the Detroit Lakes High School gymnasium. Many fans entered the gym two hours before tipoff, with the attendance listed at 2,200.
Three rows of chairs were positioned on the south and west sides of the court, and there still was standing room only.
Otter star Mesker played the game with a stress fracture in his right foot. “A gutsy athlete,” Otter assistant coach Steve Atchison said.
Fergus Falls led 11-9 after one period, but Detroit Lakes had the upper hand by two points at halftime, 25-23.
After three periods it was 42-40 in favor of the Otters. Fans predicted the outcome would be decided in the final minute in a game in which the teams were evenly matched.
Fergus took temporary control with a 48-43 fourth-quarter lead. The game was tied 52-52 at the two-minute mark.
The Otters, down by one point, had a chance to win the game in the final seconds. Laker big man Mike Hutchinson, however, blocked a shot to save a 55-54 victory for Detroit Lakes.
Mesker led the Otters with 13 points. Bruce Donarski had 12, Steve Hanson 11, Paul Beck 8, Tony Dosen 6, and Shawn Stroud chipped in 4.
The Lakers lost in the 1982 region finals but finally made it back to state 30 years later, in 2012.
Sophomore Tim Swenson was a reserve on the 1982 Otter squad. Two years later his winning basket in the region finals at St. Cloud vaulted Fergus Falls to the state classic for the first time in 27 years.
Bjorklund has special memories
“We were ready for an intense and highly eventful playoff game in the Detroit Lakes gym in 1982,” recalls former Otter coach Bob Bjorklund.
It was Friday morning when Bjorklund learned that Scott Mesker had slipped on the ice and cracked a bone in his ankle.
“His ability to gather the inspiration to play and then go out and perform well against the Lakers is one of the grittiest performances I’ve ever seen,” said Bjorklund, who later became coach and athletic director at Bethel University near the Twin Cities.
“What I recall most vividly was the dynamic game atmosphere in Detroit Lakes,” he said. “It was electric and the gym was packed long before we went out for pregame warmups.”
Bjorklund said the Otter seniors kept improving and did not want to see the season end.
“We came within a whisker of pulling off the highly improbable amidst the injury adversity,” he said. “Our Fergus Falls fans were amazing in their support of our team and were stacked inside the gym in every possible square foot of room.”
He said Detroit Lakes had a tall team, with talented players, but the Otters were able to neutralize their size with dogged determination.
“That experience created a stir in the hearts and minds of younger players,” Bjorklund said. “This propelled us to tournament success in the mid-1980s.”